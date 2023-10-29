Blue Kim declares a houseguest is playing the best game on ‘Big Brother 25,’ and it’s not who you think

The following article contains spoilers for the Big Brother 25 live feeds that’ve played out since the double eviction aired on October 26.

One houseguest stands among the rest as the best player left standing in the Big Brother 25 house, according to ousted contestant Blue Kim.

By the time Blue answered Shannon Tharp’s interview questions on October 27, the reality competition show’s cast had been whittled down to five. October 26 marked the season’s second double eviction, and by the end of the hour, Blue and America Lopez were given one-way tickets to the Jury house.

Cirie Fields, Bowie Jane Ball, Felicia Cannon, Matt Klotz, and Jag Bains are all who remain in the hunt for the $750,000 grand prize and reality TV glory.

And in Blue’s eyes, Felicia has played the best game thus far.

“I have to shout my girl out. Miss Felicia truly is doing the best. I think especially with everything she’s been through being the oldest player in the house, and also being the target, being on the block the most amount of times. Miss girl is doing her thing and I am so so so proud of her.”

Let’s take a brief look at Felicia’s Big Brother stats. First, the 63-year-old real estate agent has made it to the top five as the second-oldest houseguest in Big Brother US history behind Big Brother 10’s Jerry MacDonald. Felicia has one competition win under her belt. She ascended the Head of Household throne in week 3, which ultimately led to the downfall of Hisam Goueli’s game.

Out of 12 full weeks of play, Felicia was nominated six times and faced eviction after the Power of Veto ceremony on four of those occasions. Although Felicia lost her ride-or-die ally Mecole Hayes in week 9, she managed to remain under the house’s radar as they continually viewed other players as bigger threats.

Once again, Felicia will likely sit in a nomination chair during next week’s live eviction

A lot has happened in the house since the last episode aired on CBS.

When the live feeds returned Thursday night to officially kick off week 13, Matt was revealed as the new Head of Household. The 27-year-old Deaflympics gold medalist has worked closely alongside Jag and Bowie Jane for weeks, and not wanting to betray them, Matt nominated Cirie and Felicia for eviction.

Then, the five houseguests competed for the Power of Veto on Saturday, and once again, Jag snagged the golden necklace.

As of Sunday afternoon, it remains clear that Jag has no intention of saving Cirie or Felicia from the guillotine. Monday will bring the Veto ceremony and don’t expect Felicia to be removed from the block. Instead, either she or the four-time Survivor castaway will walk out of the front door and head to the Jury house.