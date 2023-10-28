Who was nominated for eviction this week on ‘Big Brother 25?’

This article contains Big Brother 25 spoilers from the live feeds post-Oct. 26’s live episode.

There’s a new week underway on Big Brother 25, and as usual, two houseguests have found themselves on the chopping block.

Week 12 ended on Thursday night after Blue Kim and America Lopez were evicted from the house and sent to the Jury to await finale night and the task of awarding one player $750,000.

Bowie Jane Ball won the night’s double eviction Head of Household, so she was ineligible to compete for the key to the private suite after the live show wrapped. The power was up for grabs for the four other remaining contestants: Jagateshwar “Jag” Bains, Matt Klotz, Felicia Cannon, and Cirie Fields.

Well, once again, the “Minutemen’s” steamrolling continued with Matt winning the house’s top spot.

Since Cameron Hardin’s exit in week 10, Jag and Matt have run the game with comp wins. All in all, they’ve secured seven victories after the “Space Cowboy’s” exit while the duo’s main ally, Bowie Jane, has notched two.

So, with only four plays eligible for nomination, Matt was faced with a choice. Would he break his pact with Jag and/or Bowie and nominate them, or would he send Felicia and Cirie to the guillotine? As history tells, he chose the latter.

Although Matt and Cirie have fostered a relationship since the start of the game and he told her that he was considering eliminating Jag before the final two, he used his Head of Household reign to nominate her and Felicia, two women who have one competition triumph between them.

After Cirie sat in a nominee chair for the second week of her campaign to become a two-franchise queen, Matt reassured her Felicia remained the trio’s main target. A perturbed Cirie chose to believe Matt, but she also reminded him that he promised her after America left that if he won Head of Household, she wouldn’t touch the block.

Matt then offered up to her that if he had the opportunity to nominate Jag, he would — but, that’d come down to someone not named Bowie Jane or Jag winning the Power of Veto this week.

Jag and Bowie Jane, who also secretly solidified a final-two pact after Matt won Head of Household, have expressed their desire to send Cirie packing this week, not Felicia.

Regardless, this is the point in the game when the Power of Veto becomes as crucial as the Head of Household. So, we’ll have to see how that plays out before someone is potentially blindsided ahead of November 2nd’s eviction night.