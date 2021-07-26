Blumhouse And WWE Teaming Up For Vince McMahon TV Series

In one of the most random partnerships we’ve heard in a long time, horror hit factory Blumhouse are teaming up with wrestling juggernaut WWE for The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon, a series detailing the company owner’s 1994 federal indictment on steroid charges and subsequent trial.

The project is notable for being the very first time McMahon has ever allowed a scripted biographical portrayal of himself on the screen, and it’s a fascinating story. The family friendly WWE, which was known as WWF at the time, was brought to the verge of bankruptcy by the scandal, before McMahon opted not to take a plea deal and instead took on the might of the government in the courtroom, where he ended up being found not guilty.

The presence of McMahon as an executive producer and WWE’s heavy involvement means that it might not be a true reflection of what went down, but it should be an entertaining watch nonetheless, especially when we’re almost guaranteed to see somebody cast as Hulk Hogan, who took the stand at the height of his popularity and admitted he was a steroid abuser.

There’s been talk of a Vince McMahon biopic circulating for years, with Bradley Cooper once said to be circling the role with a script from Focus and Game Night duo John Requa and Glen Ficarra, but that never gained much momentum. The billionaire has gloated on WWE programming in the past about defeating the federal government in the trial that threatened to destroy both his personal reputation and business empire, and let’s just hope that Blumhouse’s The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon doesn’t descend into hagiography at the expense of the ugly truth.