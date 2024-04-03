‘Bodkin’ release date, trailer, cast, and more

If you’re into mystery and suspense, but also enjoy a good laugh, Netflix’s Bodkin may be just the show for you. Granted, it might not become your new favorite series, but judging from its trailer, it looks like it will be a thoroughly entertaining ride.

Recommended Videos

Generally speaking, Netflix has done a pretty good job in offering thriller aficionados something to chew on, so it’s fair to have high expectations. Shows of the genre, such as Accused or Suspect X, have faired incredibly well on this streaming giant, often reaching Top 10 charts across the globe. It stands to reason, then, that Netflix would continue to bet on this type of series, like Bodkin, although this one also offers viewers something different. Instead of plaguing us with dread and intensity from start to finish, creator Jez Scharf uses dark humor to bring some lightness to the subject matter, making Bodkin stand out from other thrillers. Don’t get me wrong, nerve-wracking shows are always enjoyable when done right, but from time to time, we need a little variety.

Based on the true story of the Bodkin Murders, this show follows a group of true crime podcasters as they investigate the mysterious disappearances that took place in a small town. As they slowly start to realize, though, this case may not be as cold as previously thought, leading our main characters (and the viewers) down a path that just keeps on getting weirder. It’s safe to say that this isn’t quite what all of them signed up for. As many of us know all too well, though, once you get into the true crime rabbit hole, it’s hard to get back out.

Who will be in Netflix’s Bodkin?

Bodkin will star Will Forte as Gilbert, a podcaster from America who wishes to get in touch with his Irish roots. (And what better way to do that than by digging into a true crime case? I can’t think of a single one.) Beside him will be Siobhán Cullen as Dove, an investigative journalist hard-set on finding out the truth, and Robyn Cara as Emmy, a humorous yet insecure researcher in charge of helping out Gilbert with his podcast. Across Bodkin‘s seven episodes, viewers will also see David Wilmot in the role of Seamus Gallagher, Chris Walley as Seán O’Shea, Peter Bankole playing Charles, Seán Óg Cairns as Garda Eoin, and Kerri McLean as Maeve.

When does Bodkin come out?

Photo by Enda Bowe/Netflix

If you’re one of those people who can barely wait to sink your teeth into this series, I have good news for you: Bodkin will premiere on May 9, 2024. Although I’m sure that may feel like an eternity for some, it won’t be too long before we get to find out where this story leads us. Besides, time flies when you’re having fun, so why not keep yourself busy by binge-watching some other Netflix shows?