Category:
TV
Netflix

‘Bodkin’ release date, trailer, cast, and more

Netflix may have another hit on its hands.
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 09:21 am
Will Forte as Gilbert Power, Siobhán Cullen as Dove, and Robyn Cara as Emmy in a promotional image for Bodkin.
Photo by Enda Bowe/Netflix

If you’re into mystery and suspense, but also enjoy a good laugh, Netflix’s Bodkin may be just the show for you. Granted, it might not become your new favorite series, but judging from its trailer, it looks like it will be a thoroughly entertaining ride.

Recommended Videos

Generally speaking, Netflix has done a pretty good job in offering thriller aficionados something to chew on, so it’s fair to have high expectations. Shows of the genre, such as Accused or Suspect X, have faired incredibly well on this streaming giant, often reaching Top 10 charts across the globe. It stands to reason, then, that Netflix would continue to bet on this type of series, like Bodkin, although this one also offers viewers something different. Instead of plaguing us with dread and intensity from start to finish, creator Jez Scharf uses dark humor to bring some lightness to the subject matter, making Bodkin stand out from other thrillers. Don’t get me wrong, nerve-wracking shows are always enjoyable when done right, but from time to time, we need a little variety.

Based on the true story of the Bodkin Murders, this show follows a group of true crime podcasters as they investigate the mysterious disappearances that took place in a small town. As they slowly start to realize, though, this case may not be as cold as previously thought, leading our main characters (and the viewers) down a path that just keeps on getting weirder. It’s safe to say that this isn’t quite what all of them signed up for. As many of us know all too well, though, once you get into the true crime rabbit hole, it’s hard to get back out.

Who will be in Netflix’s Bodkin?

Bodkin will star Will Forte as Gilbert, a podcaster from America who wishes to get in touch with his Irish roots. (And what better way to do that than by digging into a true crime case? I can’t think of a single one.) Beside him will be Siobhán Cullen as Dove, an investigative journalist hard-set on finding out the truth, and Robyn Cara as Emmy, a humorous yet insecure researcher in charge of helping out Gilbert with his podcast. Across Bodkin‘s seven episodes, viewers will also see David Wilmot in the role of Seamus Gallagher, Chris Walley as Seán O’Shea, Peter Bankole playing Charles, Seán Óg Cairns as Garda Eoin, and Kerri McLean as Maeve.

When does Bodkin come out?

Siobhán Cullen as Dove, Will Forte as Gilbert Power, and Robyn Cara as Emmy sat at a table in Netflix's Bodkin.
Photo by Enda Bowe/Netflix

If you’re one of those people who can barely wait to sink your teeth into this series, I have good news for you: Bodkin will premiere on May 9, 2024. Although I’m sure that may feel like an eternity for some, it won’t be too long before we get to find out where this story leads us. Besides, time flies when you’re having fun, so why not keep yourself busy by binge-watching some other Netflix shows?

related content
Read Article ‘Blue Period’ live-action release date, cast, plot, and more
Poster for the Blue Period live-action film showing Yatora painting.
Category: Movies
Movies
Anime
Anime
Netflix
Netflix
‘Blue Period’ live-action release date, cast, plot, and more
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Marvel’s ultimate Kang recast announces he’s the best man for the job by thrashing Professor X and Daredevil on streaming
A screaming Kang (Jonathan Majors) superimposed over a coral-hued The Marvels poster
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
Marvel’s ultimate Kang recast announces he’s the best man for the job by thrashing Professor X and Daredevil on streaming
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Who wins ‘Physical 100’ season 2?
Two contestants fighting for a ball in Netflix's 'Physical 100'
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Who wins ‘Physical 100’ season 2?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Who won ‘Physical 100’ season 1?
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Who won ‘Physical 100’ season 1?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 2, 2024
Read Article ‘3 Body Problem’ wallfacers, explained
3 body problem netflix
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
‘3 Body Problem’ wallfacers, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Blue Period’ live-action release date, cast, plot, and more
Poster for the Blue Period live-action film showing Yatora painting.
Category: Movies
Movies
Anime
Anime
Netflix
Netflix
‘Blue Period’ live-action release date, cast, plot, and more
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Marvel’s ultimate Kang recast announces he’s the best man for the job by thrashing Professor X and Daredevil on streaming
A screaming Kang (Jonathan Majors) superimposed over a coral-hued The Marvels poster
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
Marvel’s ultimate Kang recast announces he’s the best man for the job by thrashing Professor X and Daredevil on streaming
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Who wins ‘Physical 100’ season 2?
Two contestants fighting for a ball in Netflix's 'Physical 100'
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Who wins ‘Physical 100’ season 2?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Who won ‘Physical 100’ season 1?
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Who won ‘Physical 100’ season 1?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 2, 2024
Read Article ‘3 Body Problem’ wallfacers, explained
3 body problem netflix
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
‘3 Body Problem’ wallfacers, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 2, 2024
Author
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge about all things anime, TV shows, and Internet culture. When she’s not working, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.