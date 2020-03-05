Baby Yoda Waffle Maker Turns The Fan Favorite Into Your Next Breakfast

Just in case you aren’t experiencing Baby Yoda burnout yet, you’ll soon be able to make a fun breakfast with your very own Baby Yoda waffle maker.

The item – sold exclusively at GameStop – features of a photo of The Child (known as Baby Yoda to all of us stubborn fans) from the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian. According to the description on the website, making waffles with the compact device is as simple as pouring some batter into the non-stick iron and letting it heat up. It can also be used to make other tasty foods like quesadillas, eggs, brownies and more. It even features five temperature settings and dual indicator lights to help ensure that every waffle turns out exactly the way you want it.

The Child waffle maker is available for preorder on GameStop’s website now for $39.99 and is expected to launch on September 5th. That’s a pretty long wait for a waffle maker, but it’s also not the only thing Baby Yoda fans might be waiting an extended period of time to get their hands on. If recent reports turn out to be accurate, toy manufacturers like Hasbro may encounter delays due to the COVID-19 coronavirus sweeping the globe, resulting in lengthy wait times for the upcoming Baby Yoda toy line.

Regardless of how long fans may have to wait for new merchandise, Baby Yoda fever doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. The Child Pop! figure is officially Funko’s best-selling preorder item of all time, and even the United States Army has joined in on the unending adoration by naming an M1 Abrams armored vehicle after the little fella.

The Mandalorian will return for its second season on October 20th exclusively on Disney+.