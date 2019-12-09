Bruce Wayne Shows Up In Crisis On Infinite Earths Part Two Promo

The Arrowverse’s annual crossovers have become must-see television events and this year’s edition is without a doubt the biggest one ever. Taking inspiration from the iconic comic book arc of the same name, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicked off tonight with a bang and featured the death of a major hero.

As tragic as it was, though, the show must go on and things continue tomorrow night with Part Two, which has a huge deal of buzz surrounding it as it’ll finally give us the chance to see Kevin Conroy play Bruce Wayne in live-action. And given that Conroy is the definitive interpretation of Batman for many people, having voiced the character across many different mediums for almost three decades now, it’s understandable why everyone’s so eager to tune in tomorrow night.

Of course, it won’t only be Conroy that fans can look forward to seeing, as the promo above shows us that we’ll also witness the aftermath of Ollie’s death and the heroes’ continued fight to save what they still can. Oh, and it seems we’ll get a fun little interaction between two of the Supermen featured in the event as well.

Circling back to Conroy though, and with the actor set to make his Arrowverse debut, some are holding out hope that Mark Hamill may turn up for a surprise cameo as the Joker, too, as seeing him going up against Conroy’s Bruce Wayne in live-action would send viewers into absolute meltdown. And while there have been whispers of the Star Wars legend having a role in the crossover, nothing’s been confirmed on that front yet.

For now, all we know for sure is that Kevin Conroy is finally getting the chance to play Bruce in live-action and from the looks of the promo above, you’re not going to want to miss hour two of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”