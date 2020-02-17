Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s Anthony Head Is Down For A Reboot

It’s taken years – more than a decade, really – but cult favorite Buffy The Vampire Slayer is finally on the verge of a second coming. And we couldn’t be more excited about it.

Series creator Joss Whedon is back behind the wheel, and while it won’t feature some of the original stars (namely Sarah Michelle Gellar), there is still hope that the likes of James Marsters (Spike) and Co. will reprise their respective roles. Fingers crossed.

Better yet is that today, the New York Post (h/t ComicBook.com) brings word of another: Anthony Head, best known for playing the Watcher and Buffy’s all-around father figure, Rupert Giles. Set to appear on Jason Sudeikis’s Apple+ series Ted Lasso, Head was quizzed about the upcoming reboot of Buffy The Vampire Slayer that has taken flight at Fox in recent months, at which point he revealed that, yes, he would very much like to return as Giles.

Yes. I wouldn’t know what as, because Giles has aged a little bit. Maybe I’m the head of the Watcher’s council now. But to be honest, of course I would. It was so formative.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer clearly still holds a special place in Anthony Head’s heart, given the actor went on to address the show’s impassioned fanbase and its lasting impact on popular culture, as a whole.

Via The New York Post:

Fans still bring it up quite a lot, actually. It does span the generations. I still don’t understand how it never came away with any Emmys, or any of those awards. People [tell me] how much it meant to them at the time they were growing up, how it resonated, and bless them. They quite often say Giles was the father figure that was missing in their lives for various reasons. I think that’s part of it’s longevity. It hit home. It’s quite remarkable.

Just like Joss Whedon’s beloved Firefly series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer was very much powered by fandom in its early years. The only difference is that Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Slayer endured for seven long seasons, whereas Firefly was canned after just one. And yet, there have been fresh rumblings of a potential comeback for Whedon’s other cult favorite, too. Watch this space for more.