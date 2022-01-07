With The Book of Boba Fett underway, the famed bounty hunter has finally been given credence some 39 years after his supposed death. There are plenty of fan theories swirling about this titan of the Star Wars underworld, each more outlandish than the next, but the most talked about topic on the internet right now concerns Boba’s Force sensitivity, or the lack thereof. Which begs the question: can Boba Fett use the Force?

Sorry to burst any bubbles, but the shower answer is no. It may be fun to dream of a lightsaber-wielding, Force-choking, unstoppable Boba Fett, but let’s be honest, what fun is that? He’s the Swiss army knife of Star Wars characters, so adding Force sensitivity into the mix wouldn’t just be overpowering ⏤ it would ruin the very thing that endears him to fans in the first place: his normalcy. Under all that armor, he’s just a man. No cybernetic implants, no super serum, and “No disintegrations!”

Boba Fett is a quintessential gunslinger of the Star Wars universe and is just that badass. There’s no need to boost his power levels and undermine his own skill by suggesting Force sensitivity. That hasn’t stopped some people, though, and here’s a Reddit board dedicated to prove this point of contention. Join at your own risk ⏤ it’s like The Death Pits of Durr in there.

He may not be able to lift objects with his mind or cast lightning from his fingertips, but so what? Here’s what Bobba Fett can do, and it’s quite enough.

Thanks in large part to his Mandalorian armor, Boba Fett has an arsenal of tools at his side to ward off attackers and keep himself alive in the process. He has Beskar-plated armor, a jet pack, a rocket launcher, a flamethrower, and powerful blasters. His knee pads even shoot darts. He’s armed to the teeth, not to mention under the armor he wears a power liner that protects him from extreme weather, poison, and physical blows.

That’s not all, though. Even without the armor, Boba Fett is a skilled marksman, hand-to-hand combatant, and tactician. Add his supreme stealth and intelligence and there are few who can stand up to the outlaw.

Keep an eye on the “Daimyo” of Mos Espa. Perhaps there will be more abilities on display before The Book of Boba Fett reaches its conclusion. Until then, we can only hope.