Can Optimus Prime save us from the Omicron variant? The Internet thinks so

The new Omicron COVID-19 variant is the creeping unwanted subject on everyone’s mind this Thanksgiving, but innovative social media users are already tearing it down via memes.

First, Futurama saw a spike in interest after everyone remembered a vicious alien group called the Omicronians in the show. That led to a whole slew of posts about the variant and how the show seemed to predict the future.

Now, another cartoon character is trending over the variant. This time it’s Optimus Prime, the leader of a robot race of warriors called Transformers.

One user broke down some of the confusion of similar sounding names in the Transformers universe. It’s easy to see how people would confuse Omicron and Unicron though.

“Hmm, already seeing some confusion about this. Unicron is the planet-sized Transformer voiced by Orson Welles in the 1986 Transformers movie, and Galvatron is the name of Megatron’s second form after he’s killed by Optimus Prime. He’s voiced by Leonard Nimoy. I hope this helps,” the user tweeted.

Let’s take a look at some other gems.

Has anyone got a number for Optimus Prime? https://t.co/wTY6ZhCwpU — Biscottino (@o_heochaidh1) November 26, 2021

"I Am Omnicron" he sneezed & spluttered all over Megatrons unmasked face.



*optimus prime was unaffected for obvious reasons*#Omnicron #unicron #Transformers pic.twitter.com/4K9HUc5IOD — Rikki Dangerous 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TheRikJones) November 26, 2021

Sounds like Optimus Prime & his fellow Autobots are our only hope. https://t.co/idMilZfjjT — Lisa 🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@xLiserx) November 26, 2021

New variant sounds like it’s about to chase after the all spark and kill Optimus Prime https://t.co/6IZooh5CaO — Edgar Garibay (@edgurr) November 26, 2021

We bringing in Optimus Prime to fight this Omicron bitch. — Haha Cool (@HahaCool17) November 26, 2021

I want variants named Megatron and Optimus prime — RK in SK (@klassen65) November 26, 2021

Optimus Prime trending because we all though the same thing 😅



Transformers vs Omicron — 🍜~Dr. 🍑🍒 Variant E261~🍜 (@HeememeR) November 26, 2021

The newest COVID-19 variant was named after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Variants alpha and delta have already appeared.

Transformers started out as a hugely successful cartoon and toy line in the ’80s. In 1986, a movie named The Transformers: The Movie further cemented the franchise in kids’ minds, and it got another boost in the 2000s when Michael Bay made live-action movies about the characters.

Yes. We get it. "Omicron" sounds like a Transformer. You're not the first one to make this observation today. — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) November 26, 2021

