Can Optimus Prime save us from the Omicron variant? The Internet thinks so
The new Omicron COVID-19 variant is the creeping unwanted subject on everyone’s mind this Thanksgiving, but innovative social media users are already tearing it down via memes.
First, Futurama saw a spike in interest after everyone remembered a vicious alien group called the Omicronians in the show. That led to a whole slew of posts about the variant and how the show seemed to predict the future.
Now, another cartoon character is trending over the variant. This time it’s Optimus Prime, the leader of a robot race of warriors called Transformers.
One user broke down some of the confusion of similar sounding names in the Transformers universe. It’s easy to see how people would confuse Omicron and Unicron though.
“Hmm, already seeing some confusion about this. Unicron is the planet-sized Transformer voiced by Orson Welles in the 1986 Transformers movie, and Galvatron is the name of Megatron’s second form after he’s killed by Optimus Prime. He’s voiced by Leonard Nimoy. I hope this helps,” the user tweeted.
Let’s take a look at some other gems.
The newest COVID-19 variant was named after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Variants alpha and delta have already appeared.
Transformers started out as a hugely successful cartoon and toy line in the ’80s. In 1986, a movie named The Transformers: The Movie further cemented the franchise in kids’ minds, and it got another boost in the 2000s when Michael Bay made live-action movies about the characters.
What do you think about the Transformers/COVID-19 variant? Let us know in the comments!