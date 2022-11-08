Casey Anthony will ‘break her silence’ in a new Peacock limited docuseries, and people are already outraged
Peacock announced a new three-part docuseries, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, on Tuesday, which will give the now 36-year-old a chance to break her silence for the first time on camera.
Anthony became the subject of widespread, nationwide media attention in 2011 when she was put on trial for the 2008 murder of her nearly three-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, who died under mysterious circumstances. Particularly suspicious was that Anthony initially purported her daughter to be the victim of a kidnapping, but never reported her disappearance to the authorities. It was only after smelling what appeared to be the odor of a decomposing body in her trunk that Casey’s mother, Cindy Anthony, finally contacted the police.
Skeletal remains of the child’s body were eventually found inside a laundry bag in a wooded area near the family’s house, where Anthony lived with her parents, five months after Caylee was reported missing.
However, even though both the jury and court of public opinion felt that Anthony was most certainly guilty, a lack of evidence during the trial led to her acquittal on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child. She was found guilty on four counts of providing false information to law enforcement and was released less than two weeks later with time served.
Even more damning was computer evidence that surfaced after the trial completed, which only further fueled outrage over the not-guilty verdict.
So in other words, even though more than a decade has gone by since the trial, it goes without saying that the masses are not exactly ready to forgive Casey Anthony. Though we don’t know what she’s going to say, it seems very unlikely that Anthony will confess to the murder of her child — or provide any meaningful evidence of her innocence — and will instead just profit from her appearance.
As such, it seems extremely questionable and exploitative that NBC would proceed with a docuseries like this with Anthony’s full participation, and people sounded off in full force after catching wind of the limited series.
Since Anthony’s trial was widely compared to the murder trial of O.J. Simpson, one user compared it to Simpson’s heavily speculated confessional novel, If I Did It.
Well, for better or worse, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies premieres on Nov. 29 on Peacock.