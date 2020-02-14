New Castlevania Season 3 Trailer Teases More Psychedelic Horror

The Belmont Family is getting ready to step out of the shadows at long last.

Over at Netflix, the Powers That Be have finally unveiled the very first footage from Castlevania season 3 today, teasing more psychedelic horror to come and the return of all your favorite characters. Suffice it to say, it looks like we’re in for a pretty good time.

Now going into its third year, Castlevania started off with humble beginnings. If you’ll recall, the first run was just four episodes long and introduced us to a grief-stricken Dracula, out for revenge after the murder of his wife. Looking to drive a stake through his heart though is the iconic Trevor Belmont, who gamers will know comes from a family of vampire killers.

In regards to casting for this next installment, Netflix is still hiding a few surprises up their sleeve, but it looks as if we can expect the return of Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont, Graham McTavish as Dracula, James Callis as Alucard and more.

And for a further taste of what’s to come in what looks to be another action-packed and thrilling season of the hit show, here’s the official synopsis:

Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.

Season 3 of Castlevania, which will run for 10 episodes in total, is expected to be with us on March 5th. For now, though, you can feast your eyes on the latest trailer up above and begin counting down the relatively short amount of days that are left before we catch back up with Trevor and the rest of the gang. Frankly, we can’t wait.