Check Out The Batwoman Season 3 Poster

Batwoman returns for its third season in just a few weeks and will continue the adventures of Javicia Leslie’s Ryan Wilder. She had some big shoes to fill when taking over from Ruby Rose, but most fans agree she’s made the role her own and brought some exciting new energy to the CW’s Arrowverse.

Earlier this week we saw the season 3 trailer, and now we have an official poster. Check it out below.

It’s telling that Ryan is standing in front of Arkham Asylum’s imposing wrought-iron gates. The season 2 finale saw a number of key artifacts relating to the villains washing up in Gotham, and we’ll soon see them being used to wreak havoc on the streets.

Leslie teased how this would go in an interview with Entertainment Weekly after the season two finale, saying:

“So freaking epic. Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they’ve all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you’re going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it’s just going to be so much fun.”

We also saw the appearance of Poison Ivy’s living plants climbing from the water. The eco-terrorist femme fatale will be played by Agent Carter, White Collar, and Paradise Lost‘s Bridget Regan and looks set to face off with Ryan Wilder. Even so, she’s unlikely to be an outright villain, as contemporary stories featuring Ivy tend to show her in a much more sympathetic light.

Despite the premiere coming soon, the Batwoman shoot isn’t expected to wrap until late December. Let’s hope that these new episodes maintain the show’s hot streak and continue to disprove the naysayers who continually and wrongly predicted that it’d fail.

Batwoman‘s third season premieres on The CW on October 13th.