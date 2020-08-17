Chloe Bennet Reveals Her Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Tattoo To Mark The Show Ending

Last week, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. came to an end with the conclusion of its seventh season. As the longest-running modern Marvel TV show by far, fans were devastated to see it go as they’re going to miss catching up with Phil Coulson and his team. And for those still emotional about its end, here’s something else that might set you off. Star Chloe Bennet has just revealed that she got a tattoo to mark the end of the series, and it couldn’t be more fitting.

Bennet played Sky AKA Quake AKA Daisy Johnson on AoS since its first season. So, to honor the end of a massively important chapter in her life, the actress has got herself a new tattoo of a daisy. Bennet shared a snap of her tattoo, situated just above her elbow, on Instagram this weekend, as well as another shot of her during the process. “A daisy for Daisy,” she wrote in the caption.

Daisy has always been a fan favorite, thanks to Bennet’s star-making turn and the character being the resident superhero on the team, what with her Inhuman powers. Of all the cast, perhaps except Coulson, Daisy also feels like the one who has the most chance of reappearing again in the MCU. And that’s certainly what the actress is hoping for herself. She recently said that she doesn’t feel like she’s done playing her and has previously made her interest known in taking part in an all-female Avengers movie.

Thankfully, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. finale may have set up a way for her to return. Daisy was last seen in space, with it left to fans to theorize that she’s now working for S.W.O.R.D., who are due to play a huge role in the MCU going forward. How much the Marvel Television material fits into the MCU is still unclear, but fingers crossed Marvel will pay attention to what the fans want – and how attached Bennet is to her character – and invite her back.