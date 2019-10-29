Cloak & Dagger May Continue On Disney Plus With Same Actors

Yet another Marvel Television production came to an end recently with the cancellation of Cloak & Dagger. Freeform axed the MCU show after its second season last week, causing much outcry from fans of the teen-oriented superhero series. While traditional Marvel TV is drying up, Marvel Studios is still forging ahead with its own small screen projects on Disney Plus and this, we’re told, could mean there’s a future for Cloak and Dagger, after all.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Wiccan will debut in WandaVision and that General Ross will appear in She-Hulk, both of which have since been corroborated by numerous other outlets – that Marvel aims to continue Cloak & Dagger on the streaming site with stars Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph returning as Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson, respectively.

Here’s the catch, though. Sources say that the previous seasons will be wiped from continuity, meaning the D+ series will be a fresh start for the characters, even though Holt and Joseph are still involved.

Presumably, a Disney Plus version of Cloak & Dagger would allow for a much bigger budget, which is perhaps why it’d be worth rebooting the show, likely in a more high-concept way, to make the most of the extra funds. What’s more, a move to D+ could mean crossovers with the wider MCU. We’re even hearing that the duo could show up in the movies at some point. A meet-up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man would be especially fun, given the characters’ history in the comics.

Of course, it makes sense that Holt and Joseph would stick around past the lifespan of the Freeform series, as the pair have already reprised their roles in Marvel’s Spider-Man. They’re also set to return in Runaways season 3 for a crossover with the Hulu program. Speaking of which, Runaways is now one of three Marvel Television productions still on the air. The others are Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – ending with its seventh season – and Helstrom, which has yet to arrive.

