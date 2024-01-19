‘Clone High’ season 2 release date, cast, and more

Clone High underwent quite the journey before making it to our screens.

Recommended Videos

The original concept, which birthed the first television series, was thought up in the mid-90s, before initially becoming an animated television series in the 2000s. The very first season of the show was considered controversial, however, due to its depiction of a teenaged Gandhi, and the hunger strikes in India that followed that first season led to a swift cancelation.

For most shows, that would have been the end. But Clone High boasted just enough of a cult following to earn it a revival, which officially released its first season 20 years after its predecessor left the airwaves. Clone High returned to screens, new and improved, in 2023, in the first of two seasons ordered by Max. That first season — well, technically the second — was broadly popular among critics, earning it a stellar 100 percent Tomatometer score. Audiences are less fond of the revival, but to be fair, audiences weren’t fond of the original — not at first.

The original Clone High didn’t become popular until after it was canceled, so it may be fair to assume that the same will be true for the revival. Audiences may only enjoy this show in the aftermath, which leaves Clone High with a good few years to wait before it attains the popularity of its predecessor — that is, unless season 2 absolutely dazzles, and elevates the show in the eyes of viewers.

Few shows have the confusing history of Clone High, which — due to its cancelation and revival — is simultaneously headed toward its second and third season, depending on how you look at it. The show’s impending season is the second of the revival, but the third overall, which leaves many people referring to it in clashing terms.

For the purpose of this article, we will consider the upcoming season to be season 2, since it’s a direct follow-up to season 1 of the revival. Following the first season by just under a year, season 2 of Clone High is set to release, in its entirety, on Max on Feb. 1.

Clone High season 2 cast

Image via Max

Many of the cast members that helped make the original run of Clone High so popular returned for the revival, with only a few prominent characters getting fresh voices. Several additional characters were also added to the lineup, allowing several of Hollywood’s biggest stars to add their talent to the cast.

The Clone High season 2 cast will see Will Forte return as Abe Lincoln and Vincent van Gogh, alongside Nicole Sullivan’s Joan of Arc, Mitra Jouhari’s Cleopatra, Christopher Miller’s JFK and Mr. Besley Butlertron, and Phil Lord’s Principal Scudworth. Joining the OG lineup are a slew of hugely talented stars, including Christa Miller, who plays Candide Sampson, Vicci Martinez, who brings the iconic Frida Kahlo to life, Ayo Edebiri, who lends her talent to Harriet Tubman, Kelvin Yu, who plays Confucius, and Neil Casey, who plays Topher Bus.

Then there’s the supporting cast, which adds the talent of Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Jack Black, Stephen Root, and Jana Schmieding as various characters, alongside Mandy Moore, John Stamos, David Tennant, and Ian Ziering, all of whom appear as themselves in the oddball animated series.