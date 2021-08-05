Cobra Kai Fans Freaking Out Over New Season 4 Trailer

Cobra Kai gave fans a jolt this Thursday morning with the release of a new teaser trailer for the fourth season of the smash-hit martial arts show. The Karate Kid spinoff series only made its debut on the streaming giant, after YouTube Red passed on making any more seasons, in January this year but this promo promises that the next batch of episodes will arrive before 2021 is out. And fans couldn’t be more excited.

This 30-second teaser previews the upcoming showdown at the All-Valley Karate Championship, the same tournament from the original movie, where the heart and the soul of the valley is on the line. With a flashback to the events of The Karate Kid and various brief teases at what we’ve got to come, this promo has well and truly done its job of getting fans hyped for season 4, with folks freaking out over it on social media.

Season 3 flipped the status quo of the show in a major way, as Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) finally decided to put their differences aside to team up and take down their old enemy, John Kreese (Martin Kove). And this season 4 teaser gives us our first glimpse of Daniel training up Miguel (Xolo Mariduena).

Daniel training Miguel 👀 https://t.co/JsrdHG5hRx — Cooper Hood (@MovieCooper) August 5, 2021

Likewise, there’s our first sight of Robby (Tanner Buchanan) in Cobra Kai GI.

ROBBY IN A COBRA GI I REPEAT ROBBY IN A COBRA GI https://t.co/lDpkmT3SUY — tori with an i ! (@RETROKEENE) August 5, 2021

Cobra Kai Season 4 Poster 1 of 2

Hurry up and get here, December!

Merry Christmas, Cobra Kai fans.

Merry fucken Christmas!!! Cant wait https://t.co/vsywDJrxVG — luke hallifax (@speedking12) August 5, 2021

Our new Christmas tradition.

Cobra Kai is my new Christmas tradition apparently https://t.co/EucPT7Ltp1 — AB (@TheAlecBrooks) August 5, 2021

Though the promo doesn’t feature him, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is coming…

As the saying goes:

Cobra Kai season 3 had one of the biggest debuts for a Netflix original series ever, but there’s a good chance that season 4 could prove even more popular considering how excited fans are for it. Unfortunately, we’ve still got the rest of the year to go before it premieres, but in the meantime, why not rewatch the first three seasons all over again?