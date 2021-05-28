Cobra Kai Fans Freaking Out Over Terry Silver’s Return

Cobra Kai has been a huge success story for Netflix ever since moving over from YouTube, with season 3 earning much acclaim from critics and subscribers alike and becoming one of the platform’s most-watched efforts. A fourth run of episodes is getting ready to premiere in late 2021, that much we know, and there are reportedly plans to keep the show going for at least another year beyond that as well.

Though we’re still not sure exactly when season 4 will be with us, aside from sometime in the next 6 months, Netflix delivered some huge news this week after announcing that none other than Terry Silver will be involved. Of course, the last run heavily hinted that he’d be returning to the Karate Kid universe, but the announcement still went down a storm with fans and below, you can see some of their reactions.

Omg Terry Silver is back #CobraKai now the real pain begins Danny boy — Rick Gosnell (@ArizonaBearded) May 28, 2021

I love Karate Kid III and I been calling for Terry Silver all throughout Cobra Kai! This is the perfect addition to the show. — Pancake for the Table (@Pancake4Table) May 28, 2021

Terry Silver is coming back for Cobra Kai Season 4, Hah I Knew It 😃 — Dance-y Dan (@DnishIdlan) May 28, 2021

Terry Silver is back in Cobra Kai season 4! 🐍 pic.twitter.com/u0oWjcruct — Horror Geek Life (@HorrorGeekLife) May 28, 2021

This will be the greatest season of #CobraKai yet, Terry Silver will try to make Daniel’s knuckles bleed, I hope Mike Barnes comes back too https://t.co/NOSu3qk2uA pic.twitter.com/8cGWkwFNgO — Zorn Goldberg (@ZornGoldberg) May 28, 2021

Just heard Terry Silver will be in season 4 of Cobra Kai so I'm gonna have to watch that show. https://t.co/0u7aRE1Xg5 — Sean Thomason (@TheThomason) May 28, 2021

cobra kai fans really made terry silver trend in the year 2021 I- pic.twitter.com/QAhRZrGcs4 — kc 🐍 (@sensei_kc_) May 27, 2021

Too excited for Terry Silver on Cobra Kai. My little heart can’t take it. — 𝐌𝐘𝐑𝐓𝐋𝐄 𝐐𝐔𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐑 (@myrtlequillamor) May 27, 2021

Although there aren’t many firm details yet in regards to plot of this next chapter for the show, we do know that Peyton List (Tory) and Vanessa Rubio (Carmen Diaz) have been upgraded to regular cast member status, while Oona O’Brien and Dallas Dupree Young are hopping on board as new supporting characters.

With any luck, a full trailer for Cobra Kai season 4 won’t be too far off, as with the hype now building thanks to this Terry Silver announcement, we imagine Netflix will want to strike while the iron is hot. Tell us, though, what are you hoping to see from the show’s next run? And are you as pumped for Silver’s return as the rest of the internet seemingly is? Let us know in the usual place down below and watch this space for more.