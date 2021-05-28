Home / tv

Cobra Kai Fans Freaking Out Over Terry Silver’s Return

Cobra Kai has been a huge success story for Netflix ever since moving over from YouTube, with season 3 earning much acclaim from critics and subscribers alike and becoming one of the platform’s most-watched efforts. A fourth run of episodes is getting ready to premiere in late 2021, that much we know, and there are reportedly plans to keep the show going for at least another year beyond that as well.

Though we’re still not sure exactly when season 4 will be with us, aside from sometime in the next 6 months, Netflix delivered some huge news this week after announcing that none other than Terry Silver will be involved. Of course, the last run heavily hinted that he’d be returning to the Karate Kid universe, but the announcement still went down a storm with fans and below, you can see some of their reactions.

Although there aren’t many firm details yet in regards to plot of this next chapter for the show, we do know that Peyton List (Tory) and Vanessa Rubio (Carmen Diaz) have been upgraded to regular cast member status, while Oona O’Brien and Dallas Dupree Young are hopping on board as new supporting characters.

With any luck, a full trailer for Cobra Kai season 4 won’t be too far off, as with the hype now building thanks to this Terry Silver announcement, we imagine Netflix will want to strike while the iron is hot. Tell us, though, what are you hoping to see from the show’s next run? And are you as pumped for Silver’s return as the rest of the internet seemingly is? Let us know in the usual place down below and watch this space for more.

