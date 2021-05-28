Cobra Kai Season 4 Poster Teases Terry Silver’s Big Return

Cobra Kai fans got a welcome update about the hit show’s incoming fourth season yesterday as Netflix revealed the return of classic villain Terry Silver via a short teaser promo. It seems Silver’s comeback will be a big part of the next run, too, as a poster has since been released following this announcement, promising that Thomas Ian Griffith’s character will be used heavily in the marketing.

Like the promo, the one-sheet keeps Silver in the dark, with his very recognizable ponytail facing the camera. “Now the real pain begins,” reads the tagline, hinting that things are about to get tougher than ever for our heroes in season 4.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Silver made his first appearance in the franchise over 30 years ago in 1989’s The Karate Kid Part III, in which he was introduced as the co-founder of the Cobra Kai dojo. His big comeback in season 4 isn’t a huge surprise following the last run’s finale – which contained a scene in which John Kreese (Martin Kove) called up his old Vietnam buddy on the phone – but this new poster and the promo have sent the hype skyrocketing nonetheless, with Silver’s name trending on Twitter this Thursday.

Yet another classic character from the original movies being brought into the show is just one sign that season 4 will be a huge treat for fans, and EP Josh Heald has already promised that this one will be the biggest outing of the show to date. Not that it’s going to be the last, though. Following the phenomenal success of the previous run, which dropped on January 1st, Netflix has reportedly already renewed the series up until season 5.

While we’re already getting this early promotional material following production concluding on the much-anticipated return of the show, it isn’t due to arrive on the platform until the final quarter of the year. But stay tuned for more on Cobra Kai season 4 now that it’s in the can.