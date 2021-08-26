Concept Art Reveals New Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Details on Hayden Christensen’s Return

New images and details regarding Hayden Christensen’s return as Darth Vader in the upcoming Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series have emerged according to a new report from StarWarsNewsNet.com including some new artistic renderings of Christensen as Vader himself as well as some props from the set.



The new photos which can be seen below are artistic renderings the fan site drew up based on set photos and depict Christensen as Vader without his suit on, a large bacta tank, and a mask which Vader will presumably use to survive in the open air when he’s not wearing his suit. The images finally offer some clarity as to how and why Christensen will be appearing in the show, as he hasn’t played the character since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith even when Vader has appeared as recently as Rogue One in 2016.



Kathleen Kennedy revealed last year that Christensen and Ewan McGregor would both be making their return to the franchise for the new Disney+ series, but details on the show have since been scant. These images provide the first new look into the series production since last December.



Obi-Wan Kenobi is slated for release in 2022 and will consist of six episodes set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. The series was originally conceptualized as a spinoff film, but the idea was later reworked into a series written by Joby Harold and directed by Deborah Chow. The show will pick up with Obi-Wan watching over Luke Skywalker on Tatooine and take the beloved character on an all-new adventure.

Source: StarWarsNewsNet.com