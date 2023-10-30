Could any of the women from ‘The Golden Bachelor’ become ‘The Golden Bachelorette?’ The most likely candidates, explained

The magnetic and easily loveable Gerry Turner and his show The Golden Bachelor has been a bonafide phenomenon for the ABC Network and suffice to say, it’s breathed new life into The Bachelor franchise. Right now, there are three women left on the show, which means we’re chugging our way into hometowns soon. This begs the question: will there be a Golden Bachelorette? And if so, who will wear the inaugural crown?

The show’s ratings are sky high, bringing in the most viewers since 2020 and the explosive Clare Crawley season, wherein she bailed early with Dale Moss, per Variety. Turner had 22 women to choose from, all in their 60s and 70s.

Part of the show’s appeal is how it’s breaking down stereotypes for aging, and helps people of all ages see seniors in a new light. With this type of success, doesn’t it feel like a Golden Bachelorette show is inevitable?

Will there be a Golden Bachelorette?

The short answer right now is we just don’t know. There haven’t been any official statements to say it won’t happen, but nothing yet to say that it will, either. Historically, The Bachelorette is chosen from the last 6 or so contestants, and it’s usually a fan favorite.

There was some speculation that Patty James, who’s the mother of former Bachelor Matt James, would be a shoe-in for the role (that speculation came from me personally), but she was eliminated early in the show. Does that mean she’s out of contention? Not at all.

There have been hints. Jesse Palmer, host of the show, stated publicly that he would “absolutely” be interested in hosting the show. “I really hope that’s the case,” he said, per People.

“I can’t speak on behalf of executives or anybody else, obviously. I’m sure everyone’s waiting to see how this one goes first. But I know there are thousands of women across America deserving of that.”

You hear that ABC? Not only do the fans want it, the host of the show wants it too! Let’s make this happen. So who would it most likely be? Let’s break down the possibilities.

Possible ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Candidate: Ellen

It was heartbreaking to see Ellen get let go in the last episode. She’s kind, entertaining, funny and completely endearing. I don’t think anyone would be surprised if Ellen ends up being the Golden Bachelorette.

She’s 71 years old, and she quickly became an audience favorite with her outspoken personality and relatability. Just look at some of these comments from the above video!

“Oh, I REALLY grew to like Ellen! She is so pretty, down-to-earth, youthful and girlish (yes, I said it), and darling. I like her spunk and spirit, and I wish her the BEST. And yeah, let’s hear it for Ellen as the Golden Bachelorette!”

And this one: “Please ABC make Ellen The First Golden Bachelorette!!! She is relatable, funny, kind and above all endearing!!!”

If there was a frontrunner not in the final three, I would say it’s her.

Possible ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Candidate: Joan

What could have been! Joan’s heartbreaking departure in Week 3 after she had an incredible connection with Gerry was tough for everyone. The two seemed to really connect with each other, and the way she talked about being open to love again for the first time since her husband died only illustrated the potential between them.

While a love story may not be in the cards for Joan and Gerry, it wouldn’t be hard to imagine her as the Golden Bachelorette. She’s beautiful, caring, thoughtful, and showed that she’s selfless on top of all that.

Joan, by the way, shared that she made a difficult decision coming on the show because he daughter had a tough C-section just two weeks before she left. Unfortunately, that situation didn’t improve, and she made the choice to “be a mom.”

“My family will always be first,” she said in the episode. “Once you become a mom, you’re always a mom, even when your kids are older. Nothing is more important.”

Probable ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Candidates: One of the Final Three

At this point in the show, there are three women left vying for Gerry’s heart. They are Leslie, Theresa, and Faith.

Considering Gerry gave Faith the first impression and one of the final three roses for homecomings, I’d be pretty surprised if she doesn’t take home the bacon. This leaves us with (and this is all speculation, everyone relax) Leslie and Theresa.

A number of Bachelorette contestants have been chosen for the runner-ups, so if I was a betting person, I’d put my money on one of these two.

Of course, Leslie is also a very strong contender for the winner. Leslie opened up to Gary about her jealousy and how hard the whole process has been for her. She cried in his arms and he told her “I gotcha,” and that was another beautiful moment.

Finally, I’d be remiss if I didn’t point this out: The Instagram account Reality Steve said that Faith gets eliminated next, and in that case, I’d say he picks Leslie.

Most Likely ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Candidate: Theresa

Through the process of elimination demonstrated above, and playing all the variables objectively, I would say that right now Theresa is the most likely to become the Golden Bachelorette.

Like Gerry (and a lot of other contestants), Theresa lost her husband after being married for more than 40 years. She has two children, Tommy and Jen, and a number of grandchildren as well. In her official ABC bio, Theresa says “she hopes to meet a partner who will be her best friend in this next chapter of life and will appreciate all the little moments with her.”

Theresa made a big splash by showing up in her “birthday suit” on the first day, and then getting the first one-on-one date. She also handled the Kathy situation (seen above) with a level of charm and grace rarely seen.

I’m calling it now! Tune and and see if I’m right.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC and streams on Hulu the next day.