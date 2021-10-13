Cowboy Bebop’s Original Voice Cast Will Reportedly Be Returning For Live-Action Series Dub

Netflix is set to launch their live-action series based on the cult classic anime series Cowboy Bebop later this year and according to a new report, they’ll be pulling out all the stops to honor the original series, even bringing back its original voice actors.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the original Japanese voice cast of Cowboy Bebop will be returning to voice the Japanese dub of this Netflix live-action adaption.

This means Kouichi Yamadera will be returning as Spike, Megumi Hayashibara as Faye Valentine, Unshou Ishizuka as Jet Black, along with the rest of the original cast.

Netflix hasn’t just secured the original voice cast for their upcoming live-action series, but they’ve also reportedly gained exclusive streaming rights to the original series. For those who are yet to check out the anime that inspired this upcoming Netflix series, they’ll be able to check out all 26 episodes of Cowboy Bebop on the streaming service later this month on Oct. 21.

Previously the streaming rights for the series were held by Hulu, however, with Netflix reportedly gaining them later this month it seems that they will be the go-to spot for all Cowboy Bebop content going forward.

Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop starring John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir will air its first episode on November 19th. With just over a month until this date do not miss out on the opportunity to check out the original series on Netflix starting October 21st.