Craig Bierko’s 5 best-known movies and TV shows

His acting career spans over 50 years but some roles stand out among the rest.

Ever since his brief time as Greg on The Young and the Restless back in 1973, Craig Bierko has had an impactful acting career. You don’t become People’s Sexiest Broadway Star of 2000 for doing nothing, after all!

Bierko’s been acting for over 50 years, yet plenty of people keep asking, “where have I seen this guy before?” The following shows and movies are by far the most popular in his long career, and part of his acting legacy that will never be forgotten.

The Thirteenth Floor

Everyone remembers Daniel F. Galouye’s 1964 novel Simulacron-3 right? Jokes aside, it was one of the earliest sci-fi stories to tackle the concept of what we might call virtual reality today. The Thirteenth Floor is loosely based on that book. It might have been remembered as one of the best sci-fi films out there, had it not launched just one month after this indie film I bet you’ve never heard of — The Matrix.

Bierko plays three different characters in the film: John Ferguson, Douglas Hall, and David. Even saying that might spoil too much and ruin the film’s twist, so I’ll say no more!

Cinderella Man

Cinderella Man is one of those fondly remembered and extremely well-reviewed movies that just, sadly, didn’t have that box office magic, so it was technically a dud. This dramatic sport biopic dramatizes the life of former world heavyweight boxing champion James J. Braddock.

While Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger, and Paul Giamatti were the heavy-hitting names on the posters for the film, Bierko played the ultimate antagonist of the movie, heavyweight boxing champion Max Baer, who had literally killed other boxers in the ring before. This underdog story is perfect for boxing fans and we have Bierko to thank for it.

The Long Kiss Goodnight

When an action film has Samuel L. Jackson in it, you know it’s going to be good! The story follows Samantha Caine, an amnesiac schoolteacher who hires private detective Jackson to help her figure out the truth behind her true identity. A dark conspiracy is uncovered, and Bierko, as a psychological-operations specialist, is a major part of it.

Scary Movie 4

Love them or hate them, the Scary Movie franchise was an absolute horror-parody powerhouse for quite some time. Bierko plays Tom Ryan, an absolutely incompetent father who has quite the scene parodying Tom Cruise’s famous moment on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Boston Legal

While it never was huge TV ratings hit, Boston Legal recieved 26 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and absolutely deserved them. The show was the continuation of the wildly successful legal drama The Practice. Bierko’s time on the show as lawyer Jeffrey Coho spanned 14 episodes in the show’s third season.