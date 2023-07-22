The 10 highest-grossing Samuel L. Jackson movies

Jackson is one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors, with his films grossing billions of dollars around the world.

Fans of Samuel L. Jackson‘s new series Secret Invasion – which airs on Disney Plus and follows Nick Fury as he uncovers a covert invasion of Earth by a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls – can find the actor’s other works on pretty much every streaming service to tide them over until the next episode drops. Through his extensive work in the industry, Jackson has become a legend in his own right.

His breakthrough role in Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing (1989) came after years of hard work and rejection from major studios. This groundbreaking picture established Jackson’s unquestionable talent and screen charisma and set the stage for his incredible film career.

In the early 1990s, Jackson began working with director Quentin Tarantino, which proved to be a career-defining collaboration. His performance as Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction (1994) earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, catapulting him to mainstream prominence. This role also introduced audiences to his distinctive style, commanding presence, and often-quoted lines, solidifying his status as a cultural icon.

Today, Jackson’s films have earned billions of dollars worldwide, proving his marketability as an actor and making him one of Hollywood’s highest-earning performers. As audiences continue to be enthralled by his performances, it’s only fitting that we spotlight his most financially successful films to date.

10. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith ($868,390,560)

Among the most influential members of the Jedi Council is Mace Windu, played by Jackson in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). The film, directed by George Lucas, was the third and final part of the prequel trilogy, wrapping up the sad story of Anakin Skywalker’s transformation into Darth Vader and the downfall of the Galactic Republic.

In Episode III, the Galactic Republic and the Separatists led by Darth Sidious and his protégé Count Dooku are engaged in a catastrophic struggle known as the Clone Wars. Mace Windu is a pivotal figure in the chain of events that ultimately leads to the triumph of the Sith and the destruction of the Jedi Order. Mace fights courageously alongside fellow Jedi like Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) to protect the Republic throughout the film. His fellow Jedi highly regard him for his intelligence, ability in battle, and unwavering moral compass.

9. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace ($1,027,082,707)

In Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Jackson debuted as the shadowy Jedi Master. It was released in 1999 and was the first part of George Lucas’ prequel trilogy, which revisited Star Wars canon before the events of the original trio. Windu, a prominent figure in the Jedi Order, boasts extraordinary combat skills and is distinguished by his purple lightsaber. The character’s instantly recognizable appearance and Jackson’s undeniable charm made him a fast favorite among viewers.

In The Phantom Menace, Windu is crucial in teaching Jedi Knight Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and his Padawan, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Jedi Council assigned the pair to negotiate with the Trade Federation, which had blockaded Naboo. During this trip, they discovered Anakin Skywalker (played by Jake Lloyd), a Force-sensitive enslaved boy they believed was the foretold Chosen One destined to restore balance to the Force.

8. Jurassic Park ($1,109,802,321)

In Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi adventure classic Jurassic Park (1993), based on Michael Crichton’s novel, Jackson played Ray Arnold, the chief engineer of the doomed dinosaur theme park. Arnold’s job as head engineer is to keep the park’s high-tech infrastructure and safety features in good working order. His coworkers appreciate him because of his level head and no-nonsense approach to his work.

Nevertheless, it turns out to be more difficult than anyone had thought to oversee an island full of genetically made dinosaurs. Jurassic Park immediately became a global sensation, enthralling viewers with its breakthrough visual effects, gripping storyline, and larger-than-life dinosaurs brought to life by combining animatronics and CGI.

7. Captain Marvel ($1,131,416,446)

Jackson played a prominent role in 2019’s Captain Marvel as a younger version of Nick Fury. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, it serves as an origin narrative for the titular heroine, also known as Carol Danvers. The picture, set in the 1990s, takes viewers on an exciting journey as Danvers (played by Brie Larson) navigates her past and finds her real identity as Captain Marvel, one of the MCU’s most powerful characters.

Fans of the MCU know Nick Fury well, but in Captain Marvel, they get to see a side of him as a younger man who is still full of awe and astonishment at the incredible events he witnesses. The film also delves into the history of the eye patch that becomes a defining feature of Fury’s visual identity in subsequent projects. This humorous and surprising tidbit enhances the already-fascinating character’s history.

6. Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1,131,927,996)

With Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jackson returned to the character of Nick Fury. Fury enlists Spider-Man’s help in stopping a new type of villain: gigantic elemental creatures that have been wreaking devastation across the continent. The villain Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) uses these animals to capture the world’s confidence and respect by pretending to be a superhero from another dimension.

Peter Parker gains a sense of duty and a mentor through Fury’s participation in his life. After Tony Stark’s death, Peter relies on the former head of S.H.I.E.L.D., who guides him through the difficulties he meets with his experience and no-nonsense attitude. With a total of $1.1 billion worldwide, Far From Home became the first Spider-Man film to break the $1 billion mark, and was the highest-grossing release of 2019, the highest-grossing movie for Sony Pictures at the time, and the 24th highest-grossing film of all time.

5. Incredibles 2 ($1,242,805,359)

Jackson provided the voice of Lucius Best/Frozone in the 2018 animated superhero sequel Incredibles 2. In a world where superheroes are forbidden, Frozone is one of the few still working underground.

Frozone is a long-time friend of Mr. Incredible (Bob Parr, played by Craig T. Nelson), and his ability to control ice and water makes him a formidable and vital asset in their fight against crime. Frozone is crucial in helping Mr. Incredible balance his superhero duties with the difficulties of fatherhood and in supporting Elastigirl on her solo crime-fighting missions.

4. Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1,402,809,540)

Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron unites Earth’s mightiest heroes to take on a new foe, the robotic Ultron (James Spader). Nick Fury is still there to help and advise the heroes as they battle the bad guys.

Even amidst peril, Fury maintains his composure and provides the Avengers with sound advice and moral support. The moment when the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are at their wit’s end and look doomed to lose the battle against Ultron and his army of robots is a defining one in the film.

At that point, Fury returns with a Helicarrier full of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents to help the Avengers fight. His timely arrival unites the crew and inspires them to take the fight to the big bad. Age of Ultron grossed over a billion dollars globally, making it a huge financial success. Action scenes, character development, and themes like teamwork and the dangers of playing god with technology all helped cement the Avengers’ status as pop culture icons and win over moviegoers.

3. The Avengers ($1,518,812,988)

Joss Whedon’s The Avengers is a game-changer in the genre of superhero ensemble films. Nick Fury is the impetus behind assembling the titular team, a group of superhuman people with superpowers, to protect Earth from danger.

As director of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fury is a brilliant strategist, tactician, and visionary who sees the value in bringing together a team of superheroes to fight for justice. The film follows Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor’s evil brother, as he travels to Earth to establish his rule over the planet’s populace.

The cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner as the Hulk, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye. The Avengers was a massive hit upon its release, becoming the third-highest-grossing picture of all-time. It cemented the MCU’s dominance in the entertainment world and laid the groundwork for a succession of interconnected films and stories.

2. Avengers: Infinity War ($2,048,359,754)

Avengers: Infinity War is the climax of a decade’s worth of Marvel Cinematic Universe storytelling, making it an essential entry. Nick Fury briefly appears in the film near the end, when a lot is happening. The combined might of the Avengers and their allies can’t match the destructive power of Thanos and his army of henchmen, and the situation worsens as they fight to stop the Mad Titan from fulfilling his objective. In a last-ditch effort to summon assistance, Fury uses a “pager,” a specialized form of electronic messaging.

It shows a unique symbol, indicating that he is trying to reach a person of critical importance. As he is reduced to dust by Thanos’s finger snap, the camera focuses on the emblem on his chest, and shows it belongs to Captain Marvel. The significance of Jackson’s brief cameo in Infinity War is huge, connecting the film’s events to the MCU’s overarching story. It’s a teaser for Captain Marvel, whose solo movie came out the following year, and whose part in the final fight against Thanos would be explored in sequel Endgame.

1. Avengers: Endgame ($2,797,800,564)

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the events of Avengers: Endgame take place after “The Snap,” with the remaining Avengers trying to come to terms with their loss and actions. As they try to accept their defeat, a new chance presents itself when Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) returns from the Quantum Realm with a possible strategy to reverse Thanos’s actions, although Nick Fury is largely MIA until the end.

As the highest-grossing film of all time until it was surpassed by previous record-holder Avatar, Avengers: Endgame was a historic moment in cinematic history. The film was a fitting climax to the Infinity Saga, as it resolved lingering plot threads and laid the framework for future Marvel Cinematic Universe adventures.