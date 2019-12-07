New Crisis On Infinite Earths Clip Sees The Heroes Coming Together

This is not a drill! “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off tomorrow. With the countdown to the biggest Arrowverse crossover ever almost up, be sure to check out this new clip from the event which sees the heroes coming together to save all of reality.

Taking place in the DEO on Earth-38, the nearly two-minute long preview sees Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson) apprising the assembled vigilantes of the severity of the situation. Gathered around the table are Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Blackstar (Katherine McNamara), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Brainy (Jesse Rath), Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Martian Manhunter (David Harewood).

Harbinger explains about the anti-matter wave sweeping across the multiverse, with Oliver pointing out that Earth-2 has already been destroyed by it. And just to add to their problems, Clark and Lois mention that their baby Jonathan has got lost on his way to Earth in his pod (like father like son, eh?).

Just then, an enormous Quantum Tower emerges from the ground in National City. The heroes think this is a new threat, but Harbinger soon returns with Flash (Grant Gustin), White Canary (Caity Lotz) and Atom (Brandon Routh), who inform them that the cosmic skyscraper is actually the only thing that can help save this world.

If this clip doesn’t get you pumped for “Crisis,” then I don’t know what will. It’s a thrill to see all the major heroes of the Arrowverse together once again, with the addition of the Quantum Tower proving that the event will be drawing pretty heavily from the original comic book storyline for inspiration. For those who don’t know, on the page, the towers are spread throughout time by the Monitor to keep the Earth stable.

But will Earth-38 make it out of the crossover in tact? Who knows, but according to Harewood, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will change everything.