Crisis On Infinite Earths EP Breaks The Silence On Ezra Miller’s Cameo

Without doubt the most shocking moment of the final two episodes of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” was Ezra Miller’s cameo as the cinematic version of the Flash in “Part 4.” There had been talk of some kind of DCEU crossover in the event, but we were not expecting one of the Justice League to waltz in and share a scene with their Arrowverse counterpart, like Miller did with Grant Gustin’s Scarlet Speedster.

We weren’t banking on something like this happening because of the typical sharp divide between DC’s movies and their TV shows and also the trouble in finding room in the schedule of a big Hollywood star like Miller. But somehow the producers managed it. We’ve yet to learn about the behind-the-scenes process of how the cameo came together, but “Crisis” EP Marc Guggenheim has jokingly addressed it briefly on Twitter.

One fan asked “how many kidneys” it had cost Guggenheim to nab the rights to feature the DCEU Flash in the crossover. The former Arrow showrunner responded: “I literally had to grow two extra.”

I literally had to grow two extra. https://t.co/Y7a2lvchUk — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) January 15, 2020

Grant Gustin Shares BTS Photos Of Ezra Miller's Crisis On Infinite Earths Cameo 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

You can see Miller’s full cameo in the player above. For DCEU fans, the most interesting thing about it is that it seems his interaction with the Arrowverse version is where Miller’s Barry Allen gets the name “the Flash” from. Remember, he never went by that alias in Justice League. There’s also a brief reference to Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. “I told Victor this was possible,” Miller says as he fades away.

This is the first time we’ve seen Miller in the Flash suit since the 2017 team-up movie, in fact. Since then, there’s been a lot of speculation over whether he’s done with the DCEU. However, he is definitely set to star in The Flash movie from It‘s Andy Muschietti that’s coming in 2022. So his “Crisis on Infinite Earths” cameo acted as a neat preview for that. And all it cost was Marc Guggenheim’s kidneys.