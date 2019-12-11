Crisis On Infinite Earths Fans Are Going Nuts Over Last Night’s Cliffhanger

The CW’s biggest crossover event yet, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” is going down well with fans. It’s already delivered a ton of cool cameos from across adaptions of DC’s work, with the first few minutes alone bringing us Robert Wuhl’s Alexander Knox reading about Burtonverse Batman stopping Joker, then to DC Universe’s Titans-verse, then Russell Tovey’s The Ray on Earth-X before finally (and best of all) stopping off at Earth-66 where Burt Ward’s Dick Grayson sees the oncoming disaster and yells “Holy crimson skies of death!” On top of that, we’ve revisited Smallville and seen Kevin Conroy play an unexpectedly sinister Bruce Wayne.

If you’ll recall, though, back in November, Arrowverse producer Marc Guggenheim hinted that the break between the third and fourth episodes would see a major cliffhanger, and he wasn’t kidding, as last night’s outing saw Lyla Michaels/Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson) returning to the Waverider, only to reveal that she was under the control of the Anti-Monitor. She then fought the heroes, killed the Monitor and destroyed Earth-1.

Fortunately, Pariah managed to transport the characters to the Vanishing Point, only for Brandon Routh’s Earth-96 Superman to morph into Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor. I told you they weren’t kidding when they said they had a cliffhanger in store.

Arrowverse fans now have a whole month to wait, with the story continuing on Arrow on January 14th before concluding on an episode of Legends of Tomorrow, and here’s how folks reacted on Twitter:

Hour 3 of Crisis On Infinite Earths! 😱😱😱#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/6pCGZtYdw3 — Steve Rogers (@_Steven_Rogers_) December 11, 2019

I’ve never been more angry at a Lex Luthor #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — The Joestar Christmas CVR123 (@Chrisredlos) December 11, 2019

THE ENDING OF THIS CRISIS EPISODE BITCHHHH — Antara💘 (@AntaraC) December 11, 2019

so i'm just supposed to end this year with the fact that most of my faves are dead #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/Um58PUM3hg — kathia (@katseuphoria) December 11, 2019

So uh the entire universe is gone except for the paragons and uh Lex who rewrote himself as a paragon so yeah I will be hiding until January 14 #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/iwisj7PN7L — Jess (Earp soon ❤️) Qualls (@jess_qualls) December 11, 2019

i do love Jon Cryer tho #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — A-A-Ron ⚡️ (@_Beard_Life) December 11, 2019

I CANT WAIT 5 WEEKS ARE YOU INSANE?!#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Manav⚔️🛡️ (@Mannvika) December 11, 2019

I DON'T WANNA WAIT 5 WEEKS FOR THE FINAL PARTS!!! PLEASE FAST FORWARD US TO JANUARY 14TH ALREADY!!! #crisisoninfiniteearths — Name's Chris (@GeekDude96) December 11, 2019

We have to wait a MONTH to see the end of #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths !!!!!!! Ahhhhhhhhhhhh! pic.twitter.com/KnRuLN0Ehy — Jim Bednarz (@jimbednarz) December 11, 2019

Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three Images 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If The CW were looking to drive their audiences crazy with suspense at what’ll happen to the Arrowverse, it’s safe to say they’ve succeeded. And with any luck, the final two episodes of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will have much more awesomeness in store for us.

Personally, I’d love to see some interesting, unannounced cameos in the future. Perhaps we may even see a hint of the DCEU being part of this multiverse? Time will tell.