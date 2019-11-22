Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Two Synopsis Teases A Mysterious Kryptonian

A Crisis is upon us. In just a few weeks, the biggest Arrowverse crossover to hit the multiverse will kick off and so The CW has now gotten to work promoting the event with teaser trailers and promo images. On top of that, the synopses for the five-part spectacular are being rolled out and today we have the description for the second hour of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

“Part Two” falls on an episode of Batwoman and it looks to be a key installment of the crossover. Following the opening hour assembling the core Arrowverse heroes, the second episode will then bring in the special guest stars. These include Kingdom Come Batman (legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy) and a “mysterious Kryptonian” – which either refers to Smallville‘s Tom Welling or Brandon Routh’s KC Superman.

Check out the synopsis below:

CAN THE REAL CLARK KENT PLEASE STAND UP? PART TWO OF CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS CONTINUES WITH SPECIAL GUEST STARS TOM WELLING, ERICA DURANCE AND KEVIN CONROY – The group uses Ray’s (guest star Brandon Routh) invention to track new recruits to help save the universe. The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) sends Iris (guest star Candice Patton), Clark (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (guest star Elizabeth Tulloch) in search of a mysterious Kryptonian, while Kate (Ruby Rose) and Kara (guest star Melissa Benoist) head out to find Bruce Wayne (guest star Kevin Conroy). In addition, Mia (guest star Katherine McNamara) challenges Sara (guest star Caity Lotz), Rory (guest star Dominic Purcell) discovers a hidden talent, and Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) returns. Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Don Whitehead and Holly Henderson.

The synopsis for “Part One” revealed that the shows these episodes are part of isn’t completely arbitrary and there’ll be something in the plot that marks it out as belonging to that series. For instance, the Supergirl outing will feature Team Supergirl trying to save Earth-38. Likewise, this Batwoman episode will see Kate Kane in a prominent role as she and Kara team up to locate an alternate version of her cousin. Of course Batman has to make his Arrowverse debut on Batwoman.

However, “Part Two” will also feature a few characters from other shows as well. Arrow‘s Mia Smoak will drop by and so will Supergirl‘s Lex Luthor, whose involvement in the event was teased at the end of that series’ fourth season finale. But will he be a situational ally or a foe in league with the Anti-Monitor? We’ll have to wait and see.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” episodes 1 and 2 air on The CW on Sunday, December 8th.