Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part One Synopsis Teases The Big Crossover

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is getting ever closer. The Arrowverse’s answer to Avengers: Endgame begins this December and The CW has just started promoting the mega-crossover. We’ve had a few teaser trailers, a bunch of images and now they’re rolling out the synopses.

In this description for the Supergirl episode of the event, which will kick things off, we’re promised a dramatic opening hour as the multiverse’s greatest heroes assemble to avert the end of reality as we know it.

THE KICKOFF TO THE EPIC TELEVISiON CROSSOVER EVENT, CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS – The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) sends Harbinger (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) to gather the worlds’ greatest heroes – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (guest star Grant Gustin), Green Arrow (guest star Stephen Amell), Batwoman (guest star Ruby Rose), White Canary (guest star Caity Lotz), The Atom (guest star Brandon Routh) and Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) – in preparation for the impending Crisis. With their worlds in imminent danger, the superheroes suit up for battle while J’onn (David Harewood) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) recruit Lena (Katie McGrath) to help them find a way to save the people of Earth-38. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Marc Guggenheim and teleplay by Derek Simon & Jay Faerber.

Arrow recently revealed that Lyla has secretly been in league with the Monitor all along, which tees up her role as Harbinger in the crossover. As hinted at in the promos, she’ll play a key part in “Crisis” as the one who brings the Super-Friends together. It seems the main players of the event will be Green Arrow, Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, White Canary, Superman and the Atom, though he may feature less later on as Brandon Routh switches over to his second character in the crossover, Kingdom Come Superman.

Somewhat surprisingly given how much this first episode needs to set up, it also looks like “Part One” will be able to make use of the Supergirl supporting cast as the plot appears to focus on Martian Manhunter and Alex turning to Lena Luthor to help them save Earth-38. But will they succeed? Or will Kara’s world perish and Supergirl will take place on Earth-1 from now on? That’s the pervading fan theory, anyway.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One” airs on The CW in a double-bill with “Part Two,” the Batwoman hour, on Sunday, December 8th.