New Crisis On Infinite Earths Promo Teases The Final Fight

In just a few more weeks, The CW will bring to an end its biggest crossover event ever with “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part Four and Five, which find the remaining heroes of the Arrowverse making one last stand against the Anti-Monitor with the fate of the multiverse resting on their shoulders. No pressure, then.

The five-hour special has so far more than delivered on its promises of grandeur by bringing together more heroes than we can keep track of and giving almost everyone a meaningful role in the story. But aside from all the exciting cameos and surprise guest appearances, “Crisis” also left us on a huge cliffhanger, which saw all life in existence destroyed and only a few heroes (now known as Paragons), plus the villainous Lex Luthor, left standing to restore things back to normal. And you know it’s not going to be easy.

Can they do it? Well, most likely, but before we find out how, we’ve now got this new promo to watch. Seen up above, it’s not terribly long, but does tease what’s at stake along with offering a brief glimpse of some exciting footage that’s sure to whet your appetite. Frankly, we can’t wait, and you can bet that this is just the first of many teasers coming down the pipeline over the next few weeks.

Will the Paragons be able pull off the impossible and reboot the multiverse, though? We’ll find out very soon, as the last two episodes of “Crisis on Infinite Earths“air in an Arrow/Legends of Tomorrow double-bill next month, on Tuesday, January 14th on The CW. Don’t miss it, because mark our words, the Arrowverse will never be the same once the event comes to a close.