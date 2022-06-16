Netflix has finally given Peaky Blinders fans around the globe the chance to check out the show’s sixth and final season, and it would appear to be a hit with both critics and fans.

Currently, the latest season has scored itself a perfect critic score on Rotten Tomatoes certified fresh at 100 percent, and an audience score trailing only slightly behind at 90 percent.

The general consensus from critics seems to be that while the show doesn’t feel like it provides closure for everything in its final season, the experience that is provided is still exceptional.

According to the critical response to the season, things seem to have gone back to the high standard that Peaky Blinders provided in seasons two and three, they also managed to land their own perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores.

On the fan front, season six of the show doesn’t manage to score as highly as many of the other seasons including the show’s first which boasts an audience score of 95 percent. Still, 90 percent is no small feat.

Peaky Blinders premiered in 2013 and become an instant hit. The show tells the story of one of Brittian’s most notorious criminal gangs in the year 1919.

Season six of the show initially launched in the UK earlier in the year, but thanks to Netflix, international fans can finally check out the show for themselves. As you’d expect, this release set social media on fire as fans celebrated the show.

If you’re looking to check out the show all six seasons are now available to stream on Netflix.