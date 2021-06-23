Cruella Rumored To Be Getting A Disney Plus Spinoff Series

The success of Cruella means that a sequel to the 101 Dalmatians reboot is already in the works, with both star Emma Stone and director Craig Gillespie expected to return. But that might not be the only offshoot of the recent hit that’s on the way. Disney appears to be working on building a Cruella-verse of sorts, as a new report is pointing to the studio being in the early stages of developing a streaming series featuring characters from the movie.

Giant Freakin Robot broke this news, though they were unable to find out any further details at this time. However, they speculate at which characters this show, which would obviously be headed for Disney Plus, could be based around – and they make a convincing case. The outlet suggests that Cruella’s partners in crime, Jasper (Joel Fry) and Horace (Paul Walther Hauser), would be the most logical figures from the first film to get their own series.

Going by the end of the just-released movie, Cruella 2 will be a loose adaptation of the original 101 Dalmatians story. That likely means that it’ll focus more on the friendship between Stone’s Cruella and Anita Darling (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and how that turns sour. Likewise, Roger (Kayvan Novak) will no doubt get a bigger role, too. All that means that Jasper and Horace may be given the short stick in the sequel. So shunting them over into a spinoff could be the best way to utilize them. But, again, this is just speculation and Disney might have something else planned.

This isn’t the only TV spinoff of one of their live-action remakes that the Mouse House is cooking up, as another similar project has been percolating in development for a while now. Beauty and the Beast‘s Luke Evans and Josh Gad will return as Gaston and Le Fou in prequel series Little Town, which is currently in pre-production. Stay tuned for more on what’s next for Cruella de Vil and company as and when it comes in.