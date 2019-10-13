The CW’s Planning For At Least Eight Seasons Of The Flash

With Arrow ending with a shortened eighth season in the next TV year, Arrowverse fans have been wondering how long the rest of the series in The CW’s DC universe have left before they meet the same fate. The second-oldest show is The Flash, which has just begun its sixth season, but how many more years have we got left of Grant Gustin’s Scarlet Speedster saving Central City?

The network hasn’t revealed that just yet, but sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us that an Arrow spinoff was in the works back in March, and that Katherine McNamara and Tom Welling would show up in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” – have informed us that The CW is planning for at least eight seasons of the series. We’re told that the show isn’t expected to find itself in any danger for the next couple of years as the network very much wants it to equal Arrow‘s lifespan and that while eight seasons is what they’re thinking right now, it could potentially last longer.

It’s certainly a relief to be hearing this information, but it’s what most of us expected anyway. The Flash has perennially been the most popular of the Arrowverse series and is often viewed as the flagship show, despite Arrow being the father of the franchise. Sure, fan reception has arguably dipped over the past couple of runs, but there’s clearly still a lot of life left in it. It’s also a boost that the regular cast has stayed mostly the same all this time, with even Carlos Valdes remaining on for season 6 after he initially looked to be leaving.

Depending on how massive the repercussions of it are, the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover could also refresh the show in major ways, as EP Eric Wallace has described the event as being like “stepping on a landmine.” It should at least be a huge plot-driver for the second half of the current run.

The Flash season 6 continues with its second episode, “A Flash of Lightning,” this coming Tuesday. Don’t miss it.