Watch: The CW Drops New Swamp Thing Trailer Ahead Of October Premiere

Swamp Thing is being brought to a whole new audience this October. DC Universe tragically cancelled the series after just 10 episodes, but The CW has picked up the short-lived show to buff out its fall season, which is unusually low on DC content, thanks to the pandemic affecting production on its Arrowverse series.

Today, the network released a new trailer for the horror-themed comic book adaptation, which you can check out in the player above. If you already caught Swamp Thing when it landed on the DC streaming service last year, now’s your chance to watch it again. And, if you haven’t seen it yet, make sure not to miss it this time. As the trailer makes clear, the show is a lot darker and more mature than the usual superhero fare you find on The CW, but hopefully audiences will respond to it.

If they do, then there’s every chance that the network could officially pick it up and move forward with a second season. CW boss Mark Pedowitz has said he’s not ruling out the option, so it clearly all depends on the ratings. Not to mention that The CW will be exclusively airing Stargirl, another DC Universe show, from its second season onward, so there is a precedent for this. Swampy had a cameo in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” too, so there’s already a link with the Arrowverse.

Starring Crystal Reed and Derek Mears and produced by Aquaman‘s James Wan, here’s the synopsis for Swamp Thing‘s first and – to date – only season:

“Swamp Thing” centers on CDC researcher Abby Arcane (Reed). When she returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, she develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland — only to have him tragically taken from her. But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous — and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.

Swamp Thing kicks off on The CW with a 90-minute premiere on Tuesday, October 6th, after which the following eight episodes will air weekly.