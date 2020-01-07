The CW Just Renewed A Bunch Of Arrowverse Shows For New Seasons

2019 was a pretty decisive year for the Arrowverse, all things considered, and as we head further into 2020, it seems The CW has some exciting plans in store to reinvigorate the franchise with a ton of fresh content on the way that’ll hopefully expand the multiverse of DC superheroes.

That’s a good thing, too, as the network is now in something of a transition period, what with Arrow coming to an end after carrying the franchise for nearly a decade and fresh shows like BatwomanÂ and Stargirl helping to push things forward in exciting new directions. Not to mention that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” has promised to significantly change the landscape of the Arrowverse.

But for fans wondering which of these shows will continue to be on the air come next season, we have good news, as The CW has handed down renewals to all 13 of its scripted series. As Deadline reports, all your favorites will be coming back for more, with the outlet stating the following:

The CW has ordered second seasons of Batwoman and Nancy Drew, along with All American (Season 3), Black Lightning (Season 4), Charmed (Season 3), DCâ€™S Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6), Dynasty (Season 4), The Flash (Season 7), In the Dark (Season 3), Legacies (Season 3), Riverdale (Season 5), Roswell, New Mexico (Season 3), and Supergirl (Season 6). Additionally, Riverdale spinoff series, Katy Keene, which is set to premiere Feb. 6, has received an order for 13 additional scripts.

New Crisis On Infinite Earths Poster Reveals First Look At Stephen Amell's Spectre 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, all good news then. But it may not stay that way for long. After all, We Got This Covered has reported in the past that series likeÂ SupergirlÂ andÂ BatwomanÂ might only be around for one or two more seasons, and insiders on Twitter seem to be backing that up in light of this new announcement.

For now, though, fans can rest easy knowing they’ve got at the very least, one more run of the above-mentioned shows to look forward to. And with “Crisis on Infinite Earths” continuing next week and concluding on January 14th, it shouldn’t be long before we get a better idea of how theÂ ArrowverseÂ is going to look moving forward.