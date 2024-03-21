Daniel Tosh’s net worth, confirmed

Daniel Tosh is known as a king of comedy, but how big is his kingdom? The star is best known for his standup comedy, including his hit Comedy Central show Tosh.O. This decades-long career has made him one of the most well-known and recognized comedians of our time.

Yet in the wild world of celebrity-dom, even some of the most recognized celebrity accomplishments don’t always translate to income. We decided to see if that was the case with Daniel Tosh.

Daniel Tosh’s net worth

Tosh started his comedy career in 1998. Featured as a “New Face” on the Just For Laughs comedy tour in Montreal, he became an immediate fan favorite. By 2000 his act became televised and in 2001 he landed a spot on the Late Show with David Letterman. Following that, Daniel Tosh’s career soared to all-new heights and he quickly became a household name. He appeared on late-night shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Late Night Show with Jay Leno, and many more. In 2005 he was named one of the “Top 10 Comics To Watch” competing with some of the biggest names in the business. His career just kept rising from there.

The next comedic milestone he hit was his very own standup special on Comedy Central titled Daniel Tosh: Completely Serious, followed by Tosh.O. Yet Tosh didn’t stay solely on standup, he’s turned his hand to voice acting and has created his own animated series title, Malloy. He currently hosts a popular podcast called Tosh Show which he began in 2023 and is described as “A window into the mind of comedian Daniel Tosh.”

So what does all this comedic acclaim add up to in the financial realm? Daniel Tosh reportedly has a net worth of $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of his money comes from his stand-up comedy and various shows and series. Yet the 48-year-old millionaire isn’t afraid to share his wealth. He runs an annual charity stand-up show Tosh Saves The World that features special guest stars and celebrities. He’s also known to appear in benefit shows for various causes and relief funds.

Daniel Tosh is one of America’s favorite and edgiest comedians. Always walking the line, Tosh is never afraid to push limits and go places with his comedy, that others won’t even touch. Yet it seems all of those comedic risks have paid off for him as his net worth of $20 million makes him one of the most well-paid comedians, let alone celebrities, in the business.