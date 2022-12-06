‘Daredevil: Born Again’ casting news is only increasing fan demands for the Netflix OGs

Disney Plus’ Daredevil reboot, Daredevil: Born Again is finally taking shape with a series of casting updates. However, fans are growing weary that the rest of their favorite actors from the Netflix show might not be coming back for this version of the story.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have long been confirmed to be reprising their legendary rivalry as Daredevil and Kingpin, and their characters have already been introduced in the main MCU timeline in No Way Home, She-Hulk, and Hawkeye. When it comes to the rest of the gang from the original series, though, Disney has yet to disclose any information.

Fans are especially eager for Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson to return as fearless journalist Karen Page, and trusty lawyer Foggy Nelson, but their hopes are starting to waver.

So far, Disney has announced the casting of The Deuce‘s Margarita Levieva, American Gigolo‘s Sandrine Holt, and The Many Saints of Newark‘s Michael Gandolfini in undisclosed roles.

According to Deadline, there is a possibility Levieva and Holt will be playing love interests for Cox’s Matt Murdock, and D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk. This could spell bad news for Woll’s return, as well as that of Ayelet Zurer, who played Fisk’s wife in the Defenders universe. Gandolfini is rumored to be playing a character named Liam, described as “an ambitious guy from Staten Island.”

Karen and Matt had an on-and-off romantic relationship in Daredevil. However, the characters in this new show are all expected to be variants, and therefore maintain similarities but also differences from previous iterations. Matt has already been confirmed to be single in the MCU after his fling with Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk.

Fans are theorizing Levieva and Holt are recasts for the characters of Elektra (another of Matt’s love interests, and a massively popular Marvel character in her own right), and Vanessa.

Not everyone is sold on that theory, though.

Daredevil: Born Again isn’t set to premiere until 2024, so if Marvel decides to keep their secrets close until then, it will be a long time before fans get any answers. For now, seasons one to three of the original Daredevil series are available to stream on Disney Plus.