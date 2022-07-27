It’s been a good week for Daredevil fans. Not only did Marvel Studios announce that they would finally be giving Daredevil star Charlie Cox his own standalone Disney Plus show entitled Daredevil: Born Again, they found out that Vincent D’Onofrio would definitely return as DD’s primary antagonist The Kingpin, uniting the new Disney streaming series’ MCU even more indelibly with canon set up in the original Marvel Netflix series. But things might not be clear on the horizon.

Despite even getting a pat on the back for being so polite about this, there is a chance Born Again may be heralding a great deal of tragedy for Ol’ Hornhead, especially if you have any hopes of a happy ending between his alter ego Matt Murdock and his former secretary, Karen Page. At least if the story follows the source material faithfully.

Reddit user FPG_Matthew recently posted in r/Marvelsatudios that he hoped those two crazy kids might just end up a long-term couple. And there is definitely a chance of that, although there is also a chance that Karen will have to go through hell to get there. If you’re concerned about possible spoilers, you may want to stop reading now.

i doubt they’ll actually adapt the story but Daredevil Born Again is a must read if you haven’t already. Frank Miller’s best comic imo pic.twitter.com/pFXmLBm6gS — John Stewart Green Lantern (@LanternJS) July 24, 2022

“Born Again,” a storyline in the Daredevil Marvel Comics series written by Batman: The Dark Knight Returns creator Frank Miller in the 1980s, travels to some extremely dark places for Karen’s backstory at the beginning of the run. Having left Matt and Foggy’s office long ago, Page pursued an acting career only to descend into drug use, eventually ending up addicted to heroin. Her pain eventually reaches a point where she trades the secret of Matt’s Daredevil identity in exchange for drugs.

Born Again is one of my all-time favorite comic storylines. Frank Miller at the top of his game and fantastic art by Mazzucchelli.



There were already parts of the story in DD season 3 (and in one season of Jessica Jonss I think) but I still can’t wait to see what they do. pic.twitter.com/Hcasoa6DZk — Rob Morgan (@robau94) July 24, 2022

Although Page left the agency in season 2 and has since been fired from her job as a journalist, she definitely knows Matt’s secret — although the idea of her becoming an addict so quickly may be a bit farfetched. Still, if enough time is allowed to pass between Season 3 and Born Again, who knows?

In the source comic, Matt’s life is reduced to rubble by the Kingpin but he does eventually restart his life and, in helping Karen recover, the two find themselves in a relationship again.

Fans are sadly in for a bit of a wait to find out if the pair do wind up together at the end of Born Again; the new series isn’t set to air until Spring 2024.