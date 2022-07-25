Daredevil fans and Snyderverse fans are going head-to-head following the news that the reboot of the Man Without Fear is officially underway — dubbed Daredevil: Born Again — and it comes as the result of heavy fan-campaigning.

A certified Marvel stan is doing a victory lap on social media at the announcement of the forthcoming Disney Plus show, and he’s celebrating by throwing some not-so-subtle shade toward another oh-so-famous superhero fandom. The post has sparked discussion and backlash on multiple sites.

“Feels like it can’t be stressed enough that the Daredevil fandom passionately lobbied for this for years without ever bullying studio employees, tanking audience reviews of other projects, or buying millions of bots to threaten execs,” wrote Colin McLaughlin on Twitter, making a nod in all but name to supporters of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

We know that McLaughlin is likely referencing the so-called Snyderverse because there was a recent Rolling Stone article that alleged many of the Twitter accounts — 13 percent, to be exact — who advocated for the Snyder version of Justice League were actually bots. That’s a figure much higher than what would be considered typical, according to the article. The article also highlighted accusations that described Snyder as “weaponizing” his fandom.

However, a Snyder defender went on to call McLaughlin’s remarks “dumb,” least of all for seemingly overlooking the Snyder Cut campaign’s very impressively realized fundraising for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“I’m pretty sure our money went to AFSP and not ‘buying millions of bots,'” the Twitter user wrote.

That isn’t just exaggerated fan talk, either, as the AFSP‘s website even made a post thanking the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement for raising a staggering $500,000 for suicide prevention. While we could understand criticisms about bots, it seems rather unlikely such fundraising was achieved through automata.

Regardless of the backlash McLaughlin’s post may have garnered on Twitter — to the point that he actually limited replies on the post to only those who he follows — it somewhat-unsurprisingly proved popular as a repost over on the Reddit page r/MarvelStudios. In less than a day, the Reddit post got 20,000 upvotes.

“A very good point,” the Reddit user u/The_Iceman2288 said.

Regardless of where you stand on the Snyder fandom, many agreed the Daredevil fandom consists of nothing but chill AF users.

“Go to the daredevil sub and it’s the least toxic community I’ve ever seen I love those people,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Everyone there is just happy because it is a f**king GOOD time to be a Daredevil fan! Not only is he coming back in live action, but his comic book run over the last few years has been nothing short of brilliant,” another fan wrote.

Another user correctly predicted the mayhem that was going on in Twitterland: “I’m sure the replies were sane and civil.”

Daredevil: Born Again will be coming to Disney Plus in spring 2024, as We Got This Covered previously reported.