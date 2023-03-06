‘Daredevil: Born Again’ has only just started shooting, but the MCU fandom’s worst fears are already coming out

Marvel fans really needed a win right now, so the return of one of the most widely beloved heroes in the whole MCU could not be better-timed. Yes, after literally years of waiting, Disney’s Daredevil revival is now officially going before cameras, with shooting on Daredevil: Born Again kicking off on the streets of New York City this March 6.

Although we’ve already seen Charlie Cox in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, this is the first time Matt Murdock will head up his own show since Netflix cancelled its DD series after three seasons in 2018. Naturally, then, much of the Marvel fandom is on cloud right now, but while others are just sitting back and wallowing in the euphoria, others are letting their fears get the better of them and ruin their enjoyment of this happy occasion.

Can you feel the excitement? It almost doesn’t seem real that more than four years after its cancellation #DaredevilBornAgain is finally becoming a reality in NY. 🥺



The cameras have only just got rolling, but folks are already worrying that old-school favorites like Foggy Nelson (Elden Hensen) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) won’t be returning, due to a radio silence from Marvel about their comebacks in the run-up to production.

my biggest concern for Daredevil: Born Again is whether they bring Foggy back or not



Give it a moment, guys!

Hensen needs to be prepared to be poked with a social media stick until he makes the announcement we all want to hear.

Although apparently fans are also tasking Born Again with bringing back Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. favorites too.

Kevin Feige I want to make a deal with you, this is the list of the deal that I offer you.

1. I want Daisy Johnson as an inhuman.

2. Daisy Johnson to appear in Daredevil Born Again.

Maybe let’s just celebrate the cast we know has been assembled for Born Again so far.

The good news for those worried the show won’t have time to fit in everything we want from it is that Born Again is set to be a whopping 18 episodes in length, making it easily the longest Marvel Disney Plus series to date. While Phase Five’s slate is currently in flux, we’re anticipating Daredevil: Born Again to start streaming in early 2024.