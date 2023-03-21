‘Daredevil: Born Again’ is retconning a major Netflix plotline, but here’s our best look yet at Charlie Cox’s return

Marvel fans are really having to take the rough with the smooth when it comes to Daredevil: Born Again. For every exciting update we get, we receive one that confirms basically everything we feared about the show is coming true. Sure, Jon Bernthal’s back, and maybe so are the other Defenders, but Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll aren’t and certain characters are even being recast, suggesting a clear break from continuity between the original Netflix series and this Disney Plus revival.

Likewise, the latest developments from Born Again‘s shoot are providing more mixed messages. As filming continues in Harlem (no sign of Mike Colter’s Luke Cage roaming around yet, but we’re keeping an eye out), it’s become clear that the show will be rewriting the origin story of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, in ways that may just clash with the meticulously explored childhood of the crime boss in Netflix’s Daredevil. Get a glimpse at that via the following set video:

🎥 | Video of Wilson Fisk flashback for ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ (SPOILERS AHEAD)



pic.twitter.com/Elw8X8CYgT — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) March 21, 2023

On the other side of the coin, though, Cox is now officially on set — and he’s looking fly as hell(‘s kitchen). We’re still yet to see him back in the DD costume, but these snaps of Cox owning the scene as Matt Murdock once more will thrill those with a hankering for the Hornhead nonetheless.

High quality pictures of Charlie Cox filming ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ today!



(📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/g3IXbpd2EX — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) March 21, 2023

More photos of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock behind the scenes of Daredevil born again pic.twitter.com/xEwLsTsl5h — Best of Daredevil cast (@ddcastarchive) March 21, 2023

⚠️ Daredevil born again set clips ⚠️

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock on set of Daredevil born again pic.twitter.com/X5StTElzeo — Best of Daredevil cast (@ddcastarchive) March 21, 2023

The Kingpin’s new backstory might just be the latest piece of evidence that Born Again is much more of a reboot than a revival, what with Sandrine Holt playing Vanessa Fisk over Ayelet Zurer. But, hey, whatever the state of the canon, at least we’ve got Cox back where he belongs: in the Kitchen.