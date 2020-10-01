Daredevil Heads To Disney Plus In Awesome Season 4 Fan Poster

Marvel Studios have more than enough on their plate at the moment, with a full schedule of Phase Four movies being complemented by an increasingly stacked roster of Disney Plus shows, and the recently announced Nick Fury series is the ninth small screen exclusive in the works that will continue to expand the scope and scale of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That’s without even mentioning the projects we definitely know are happening but haven’t been given an official green light yet like Blade, X-Men, Fantastic Four and the inevitable fifth Avengers movie. Not only that, but over the next few months, the two-year hold options on the former Netflix residents will be expiring, meaning that the Defenders will also be free to join the MCU.

Most people are in agreement that Daredevil will be the first of New York’s street level heroes to be rebooted, and talks could even start as early as December. Kevin Feige is said to be a huge fan of what Charlie Cox brought to the role, and fans would love to see the actor be given the chance to return as the Man Without Fear alongside Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin.

There’ve been rumors of both a movie and TV show being used to reintroduce Daredevil to a wider audience, and a new fan poster from Erathrim now imagines the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen making his grand comeback on Disney Plus, which you can check out below.

Cox and D’Onofrio are integral parts of Daredevil, and if either or both were recast then there would no doubt be uproar from fans, but with Marvel’s laundry list of upcoming projects only getting longer and longer, it could be a while yet before we hear of any concrete news about the studio’s plans for the characters.