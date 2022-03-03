‘Daredevil’ star campaigns for Disney Plus revival

When Netflix announced that all the Marvel TV shows would disappear from the service in March, many fans worried they’d be unavailable indefinitely. That fear soon turned to celebration when Marvel Studios confirmed that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will all be available in full on Disney Plus as soon as March 16.

This renewed attention has fueled the long-running campaign to get revived, with fans of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil finally feeling as if they’ve got some momentum behind them. That fever seems to be spreading to the cast, with Amy Rutberg (who played Marci Stahl on the show) tweeting:

The chances of some kind of Daredevil revival are now higher than they ever have been. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye brought Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk into the MCU proper, with Kevin Feige confirming that these appearances won’t be one-offs.

This may simply mean we’ll see Cox making No Way Home-sized cameos in MCU movies and TV shows (he’s strongly rumored to appear in ‘legal comedy’ She-Hulk this summer), though it’d be a shame if we didn’t get a full movie or TV show devoted to his street-level adventures.

Cox has also said that the MCU “could be the next ten years of my life”, so perhaps he already knows what’s coming but needs to keep it secret for now.

Regardless, all three seasons of Daredevil will debut on Disney Plus on March 15.