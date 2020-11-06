Darth Maul Actor Slams IGN For False Mandalorian Cameo Rumor

Fans are still trying to break down all the Easter Eggs and references from the premiere episode of The Mandalorian season 2. But one, in particular, that managed to get a lot of traction on social media, has turned out to be untrue.

From Knights of the Old Republic to Episode I – The Phantom Menace, “The Marshal” was full of references to other Star Wars stories. Jon Favreau even gave us a glimpse of Boba Fett after more than 30 years and teased his comeback by showing off the bounty hunter’s iconic Beskar armor. It seems, though, that another actor has been making the rounds online for apparently turning up as a Tatooine villager in the season 2 opener.

The rumor started when IGN listed all the individuals who appeared in the episode. One of the slides in their post claimed that Sam Witwer, whom fans know as the voice of Darth Maul in The Clone Wars and Rebels, had made a cameo on the show as the aforementioned villager. Since then, Josh Moreno, the actor who actually played the resident, has clarified the situation on his Twitter page. But Witwer himself also decided to chime in and slam the outlet for not doing their research, writing the following:

“I wish IGN would, ya know, do their due diligence and research that my hair isn’t blonde… But hey.”

Amazing Star Wars Fan Art Shows Darth Maul Wielding The Darksaber 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Since Clone Wars showrunner Dave Filoni is also heavily involved with The Mandalorian, it’d make sense to get excited for the potential comeback of everyone’s favorite Sith-gone-rogue. Alas, Maul died at the hands of Ben Kenobi before the events of the Original Trilogy. Though according to the latest rumors, fans can expect his return, at least in some capacity, in the near future. Perhaps even in his own limited series on Disney Plus.