Rumored Darth Vader Disney Plus Series May Feature A Fan Favorite Character

Having remained at the pinnacle of pop culture for over 40 years, there’s absolutely nothing that will be able to knock Darth Vader from his pedestal as one of the most popular and beloved villains across any and all forms of media. The most evil man in the galaxy exploded onto the scene in 1977, and has maintained a reputation as an iconic character ever since.

As is the case with the majority of legendary antagonists, though, Darth Vader works much better in small doses, and should never be positioned as the central figure of any story. The Sith Lord has a greater impact looming in the background as a formidable threat that the heroes must struggle to overcome, but that hasn’t stopped rumors from making the rounds that Anakin Skywalker’s extra crispy alter ego could soon be headlining his own Disney Plus series.

The speculation came hot on the heels of reports that Lucasfilm wanted to sign up James Earl Jones for as many recording booth sessions as possible as he pushes 90, and now tipster Mikey Sutton claims that the proposed D+ show could be bringing in a recent addition to the Star Wars mythology, albeit one that’s quickly gained fan favorite status.

Doctor Chelli Lona Aphra debuted in a 2015 Star Wars comic and soon found herself in the employ of Darth Vader, but Sutton hints that her involvement in the TV series could see her secretly plotting against him to position her as an antihero of sorts. Of course, there’s no guarantee that the project is even going to happen, and there are infinite possibilities about where to take the franchise next instead of delving into the past once again. But the insider claims that it’s indeed in the works and as soon as we hear more about it, we’ll be sure to let you know.