David Harbour teases ‘Stranger Things’ spinoffs and young Hopper

Stranger Things wrapped up its penultimate season just last week, teeing up the Hawkins gang for the fight of their lives; a fight that, regardless of the inevitable struggles and losses that will come with it, will hopefully allow the historic series to bow out in the way it deserves.

But while the years-long saga against the Upside Down is the main attraction of the Stranger Things universe, whispers of potential spinoffs have been popping up everywhere, with the Duffer brothers revealing that Finn Wolfhard managed to figure out the duo’s ideas for life after season five, a feat that in no way mirrors the infamously oblivious Mike Wheeler, who Wolfhard plays on the show.

And with the fifth season set to hit the writer’s room later this summer, talk of spinoffs is gaining more and more traction as the days go on, and one star gave his thoughts on just when that could be, as well as how their character could possibly see some spinoff action.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, David Harbour theorized that we’ll be hearing about official spinoffs once the main series has concluded.

“I think as soon as the show ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you’ll be hearing about whatever spin-offs they have planned.”

He would go on to champion Hopper as a fantastic subject for a spinoff, naming Jacob Elordi (of The Kissing Booth and Euphoria fame) as his casting choice for a young Jim Hopper.

“At this point, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independent of me. If they wanna go back in time, forward in time… I’d love to see another actor play Hopper, and see what they can bring to it. He [Elordi] could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20.”

Inevitable as it may seem, we may be jumping the gun on our excitement with Stranger Things by looking forward to what could follow the main series, but if Harbour can speculate, then why can’t we?

Stranger Things season four is currently available to stream on Netflix.