Hold on to your sonic screwdrivers, Whovians! The first trailer for the upcoming 60th Anniversary Special of Doctor Who is here, and it properly reintroduces us to David Tennant‘s 10th incarnation, now returned for the second time in the guise of the 14th.

Joining him on this three-part venture will be Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble, with the pair going up against a formidable and enigmatic adversary played by Neil Patrick Harris. Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies is picking up the story after his last episode in 2010, vowing to reintroduce the world to the Doctor Who they adored when the show made a comeback in the early 2000s.

In fact, for the first time in its history, the long-running British sci-fi series will find a new streaming home on Disney Plus beginning with the 60th Anniversary Special. Due to this new partnership, the BBC is increasing the show’s budget tenfold.

As for Tennant, the character is not simply reprising his role as the 10th Doctor. The show is branding him as the 14th incarnation, while Ncuti Gatwa will be the 15th. There have been rumors floating around about Christopher Eccleston, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi all making returns alongside the Last of the Time Lords, but even if such plans are in motion, Davies will definitely do everything in his power and then some to keep it tightly under wraps.

Alongside Donna, his grandfather Wilfred Mott is also present in the forthcoming episodes. Bernard Cribbins tragically passed away earlier this year, but the actor still managed to find his way to Cardiff and shoot his final performance in Doctor Who, a fact that Whovians will surely cherish for many years given his popularity on the show.

The Doctor Who 60th anniversary special is premiering November 23, 2023, on the BBC platforms.