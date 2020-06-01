Stargirl Actress Wants An Arrowverse Crossover With Supergirl

The latest DC TV series to hit The CW is Stargirl. The difference is, though, that this show is a DC Universe original that airs new episodes on the network the day after they arrive on the streaming service. It might not be directly related to the franchise, then, but Stargirl star Brec Bassinger is still hoping for a crossover with the Arrowverse later down the line. Specifically, a crossover with Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl.

While speaking to TV Guide, the actress reiterated comments she’s made before about her interest in teaming up with the Girl of Steel. When asked which Arrowverse hero she’d like to work with, Bassinger said it just makes sense to have Stargirl and Supergirl together, due to their similar names. “Just the names in general kind of lend them to needing to work together,” she commented.

Bassinger has previously voiced how much she’s a fan of Benoist and her belief that Courtney Whitmore and Kara Danvers would make “a dynamic duo” if they ever met. She also pointed out, though, that this isn’t something that’s actually in the works, and just what she would really like to happen. There might not be any immediate plans for such a team-up, then, but it is feasibly possible, thanks to “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

The final montage of Earths in the big event miniseries revealed that, in the rebooted multiverse, Stargirl exists on Earth-2, the neighboring world to the Arrowverse’s Earth-Prime. That may have been a nod to how there’s already a link between them because of The CW’s screenings of the show, but it also may have been hinting that a jump between the two worlds wouldn’t be too hard to pull off.

For now, Stargirl continues its standalone first season – which has enough DC goodness to keep fans happy, in the form of the Justice Society and the Injustice Society – weekly on DC Universe.