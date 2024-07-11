‘Deadliest Catch’ season 20 episode 5 release date confirmed

The iconic Discovery Channel series Deadliest Catch season 20 premiered on June 11, 2024. It has been revealed that the upcoming episodes will showcase the dangerous world inside the vast ocean.

Sig Hansen, Keith Colburn, and Wild Bill Wichrowski return to guide their crew and help them understand the rules. The reality TV series further focuses on the day-to-day lives, struggles, and challenges of being part of the crab fishing profession.

It is not easy for fishermen to navigate their path in the sea while using their quick thinking and decision-making skills on the spot. Fans are excited to see what the 59-time Emmy-nominated show will do differently this time.

Deadliest Catch season 20 episode 5 is set to release on July 16, 2024

According to Rotten toatoes, Deadliest Catch season 20 episode 5 is titled as “Twice Bitten, Twice Shy.” As per the episode description, the thunderstorms and harsh weather conditions will be challenging for the crew. The synopsis further states:

“When Sig’s fishing information falls into the wrong hands, he deals his protégé a lesson he won’t soon forget; after his crew gets slammed by back-to-back waves, Rick faces a gun-shy deckhand; Sophia contends with a crewman with a badly infected tooth.”

Episode 5 will highlight how the hardworking fishermen are ready to put their lives at stake, not just for the grand prize, but just day to day due to the dangerous nature of their profession. Now that the Red King Crab fisheries have reopened, there are limitless opportunities and tasks for each crew member to avail, but they’ll have to prove their abilities.

Don’t forget to stream Deadliest Catch season 20 episode 5 exclusively on Discovery Channel on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 8 PM ET.

