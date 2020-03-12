Deadpool And Cable PG-13 TV Show Reportedly Coming To Disney Plus

Ever since Disney acquired all of Fox’s Marvel characters, fans have wondered what the future holds for Deadpool under the family-friendly banner. And while we know that he’ll soon be getting a third big screen outing, it seems Wade Wilson will be taking his talents and new time-traveling buddy to Disney+ for a TV series as well.

Ryan Reynolds has already confirmed that Deadpool 3 is in the works, while Josh Brolin, who became an instant fan-favorite as Cable in the sequel, is also in talks to return for the third chapter. But it appears that’s not the only place the Deadpool 2 characters will reunite.

According to our sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Deadpool 3 was in development months before Reynolds confirmed it, and that a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus – a Cable TV series is in the works and will air exclusively on Disney’s fledgling streaming service. But for those hoping the House of Mouse has changed its ways and the R-rated antics the franchise is known for will finally be available on the platform, we have some unfortunate news.

New Deadpool 2 Concept Art And VFX Shots Take Us Behind The Scenes 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Apparently, the show will be of the PG-13 variety, with Deadpool taking on a supporting role, as the plot will mostly focus on Cable traveling through time and will also involve his daughter in some capacity, we’re told. No word on if Domino will be included as well, but we wouldn’t rule it out.

Of course, it’s still early days for this upcoming Cable Disney+ TV show, but fans can at least take comfort in the fact that Deadpool 3 won’t be the only place they get to see more of the duo. And as soon as we learn more about what Marvel and the Mouse House are cooking up, we’ll be sure to let you know.