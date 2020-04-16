Deadpool Corps Limited Series Reportedly In The Works

Of all the X-Men and Fantastic Four universe characters Marvel has just got from Fox, you can bet that the ones studio execs will be most excited about is Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth has already proven to be a major hit with audiences, so his adventures are set to continue, with few changes, in the MCU. What’s more, they’re bound to expand the DP franchise in new ways, too.

In addition to Deadpool 3, we’ve heard that Wade Wilson could also get his own limited series taking him into space. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk shows were coming to Disney Plus, and that the Mouse House is developing National Treasure 3 – a Deadpool Corps miniseries is now being planned. Despite the title, however, it won’t see Deadpool interact with his doppelgängers from across the multiverse.

Instead, the show is reportedly set to borrow the concept of him in space from the comics and explore the anti-hero’s hijinks out in the cosmos, encountering various cosmic Marvel heroes along the way. There’s no word yet on exactly which characters these would be, but we have been told that the series will be set after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is likely going to expand the cosmic side of the MCU in a big way, with rumors of Nova and Adam Warlock making their debuts.

Though alternate Deadpools won’t appear in this show, we’ve heard that Marvel plans to open the door to the Deadpoolverse elsewhere. For instance, they apparently want to introduce Lady Deadpool into the franchise in the near future. So in other words, expect the studio to make the most of having the Merc in their corner in the coming years, in every conceivable way.

Looking closer to home, though, and Deadpool will likely make his MCU debut in a post-credits scene or cameo somewhere prior to DP3. Right now, it’s looking like that could be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but we’ll let you know as soon as that’s made official.